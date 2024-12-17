How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Texas Southern: TV channel, live stream
The Boise State men’s basketball team will wrap up non-conference play Tuesday night against Texas Southern.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos (7-3) are coming off a 67-65 overtime victory over Saint Mary’s. Boise State used a different starting lineup of Tyson Degenhart, O’Mar Stanley, Andrew Meadow, Alvaro Cardenas and newcomer RJ Keene II — a 6-foot-7 guard — against the Gaels.
“That lineup that we started with has been our best lineup, our most productive,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said during Monday’s media availability. “Now, you might want that lineup at different times in the game. But taking into account all the things (Keene II) is doing and all the intangibles… we knew it was a big, big, big rebounding game. Rebounding is a cornerstone of what we do, and not many are doing it better than RJ from that position.”
Keene II didn’t score against Saint Mary’s but had six rebounds and two blocks. Degenhart, a senior forward, led the Broncos with 19 points while Stanley had 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
Rice said he is still searching for the best lineups as the team prepares to enter Mountain West Conference play.
“I just feel that when this team really starts clicking … and it’s not because of a lack of effort. Sometimes it’s just a synergy thing when all of a sudden you just put a match to it and it blows up. We’re going to see that with this team. It’s coming.
“We made huge progress last week, huge progress. Because (Saint Mary’s), they beat the Big Ten’s USC by (35). It was a name the score game. … They are a good basketball team, and they can give you droughts. They can pound you on the glass. What we got done last week, I’m just so happy the guys got rewarded.”
The Tigers (2-8) enter on a three-game losing streak, including a 105-73 drubbing at the hands of Nevada last weekend.
Senior guard Kavion McClain leads Texas Southern at 14.3 points, 5.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Boise State will kick off its Mountain West Conference schedule at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time Saturday against visiting Air Force (3-8).
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. TEXAS SOUTHERN
Who: Boise State takes on Texas Southern to close non-conference play
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Dec. 17
Where: ExtraMile Arean | Boise, Idaho
TV: Mountain West Network
Betting line: Boise State -23.5