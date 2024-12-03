How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Utah Tech: TV channel, live stream
Coming off a 2-1 showing at last week’s Cayman Islands Classic, the Boise State men’s basketball team returns home to face Utah Tech.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain Time Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos began the eight-team Cayman Islands Classic with victories over Hampton (83-69) and South Dakota State (83-82) before falling to Boston College in the title game, 63-61.
“We learned a lot,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said of the trip to the Caribbean. “That’s why you do these things in November. We just aren’t clicking as far as the lineups. I think our guys are playing hard, we’re playing together. We’re doing a lot of really good things, but I think there’s an upside to this team once we … figure out what our most effective lineups are, who plays with who the best, that kind of thing.”
Senior forward Tyson Degenhart is averaging 16.4 points, six rebounds and 2.3 assists to lead the Broncos (5-2). Junior swingman Javan Buchanan, a transfer from NAIA Indiana Wesleyan, has been the team’s breakout performer at 14.1 points, three rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Buchanan has come off the bench in all seven games and is averaging just 21.7 minutes per game.
“We knew it would take him some time to get a little bit comfortable,” Rice said. “I think he’s settling in really nicely. I think he was the MVP of that tournament, and I think he would’ve gotten it had that last (Boston College) shot not gone in.”
Utah Tech (2-7) is coming off a 71-68 loss at Portland State.
The Trailblazers are led by senior guard Beon Riley, who is averaging 14.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and two assists per game. Riley is a transfer from Hawaii.
Fellow senior guard Noa Gonsalves is also off to a strong start at 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
Boise State is favored by 23.5 points over the Trailblazers. The over/under is set at 147.5 points.
After facing Utah Tech, the Broncos have a big Saturday matchup with Washington State (7-2) at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. The Cougars knocked off Nevada, 68-57, Monday night in Reno.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. UTAH TECH
Who: Boise State takes on Utah Tech in a non-conference game
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Dec. 3
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV: Mountain West Network
Betting line: Boise State -23.5