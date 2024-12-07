How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. Washington State: TV channel, live stream
Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice switched up his starting lineup for Tuesday’s non-conference game against Utah Tech, and the changes were an immediate success.
Freshman guard Julian Bowie and junior forward Javan Buchanan entered the starting lineup to replace sophomore forwards Dylan Anderson and Andrew Meadow. Everyone benefitted in the 87-64 victory.
Anderson and Meadow both scored 14 points off the bench while the new starting lineup of Tyson Degenhart, O’Mar Stanley, Alvaro Cardenas, Bowie and Buchanan staked the Broncos to an early lead.
“Like I told these guys, it’s not a demotion for anyone,” Rice said after the game. “You look at the analytics of all the games we’ve played so far and you analyze all your best lineups. And ironically, our worst lineup was our starting lineup. It wasn’t because of any things they were doing wrong, it’s just the flow and the positions. The synchronicity of that group wasn’t right.
“We’re still settling in, but I like the feel of it.”
Degenhart paced the Broncos with 21 points and six rebounds in the Utah Tech win. Buchanan added 10 points and three rebounds while Bowie — a true freshman from Pocatello, Idaho — had six points, two assists and two rebounds.
Cardenas nearly recorded a double-double with nine points and 10 assists.
Boise State (6-2) will likely keep the same starting lineup for Saturday’s 2 p.m. Mountain time matchup with Washington State (7-2). The Cougars, who made the NCAA Tournament last year, are coming off a 68-57 win at Nevada.
Saturday’s game will be played off campus at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. The compact venue has an official capacity of 5,732 for basketball and is the home of the Idaho Steelheads, a minor league hockey team.
“It’s a neat environment and a good place to watch a game when that place is full,” Rice said.
The Broncos and Cougars also played at Idaho Central Arena in 2022 with Boise State earning a 71-61 victory.
Senior guard Cedric Coward leads a high-flying Washington State offense that averages 82 points per game. Coward is putting up 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game this season.
Nate Calmese (16.7 points), Isaiah Watts (12.1), LeJuan Watts (11.8), Dane Erikstrup (11.4) and Ethan Price (10.6) also average double figures for the Cougars.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. WASHINGTON STATE
Who: Boise State takes on Washington State in a non-conference game
When: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 7
Where: Idaho Central Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV: CBS
Betting line: Boise State -6.5