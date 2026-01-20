How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Wyoming: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team has an opportunity to shoot up the Mountain West standings over the next week.

The Broncos (10-8, 2-5) travel to reeling Wyoming (11-7, 2-5) on Tuesday followed by matchups with the MWC’s two worst teams: San Jose State (6-12, 1-6) and Air Force (3-15, 0-7).

With three victories in eight days, the Broncos would be back to .500 in MWC play heading into a critical road matchup with Grand Canyon (11-6, 4-2).

Boise State snapped a four-game MWC losing streak last Friday with a 79-73 home victory over Colorado State (11-7, 2-5). The Broncos coughed up a 12-point second-half lead but made big plays down the stretch to seal the win.

“They need us to be the best teachers we’ve ever been, that’s our job,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said after the game. “We’ve got to help them through it, we’ve got to help them through it. So if we’re not doing our best teaching job, we’re not doing enough. And our staff did an amazing job of it, they just did an amazing job.”

The Cowboys have dropped three straight games, including a non-competitive 74-57 home loss to San Diego State (13-4, 7-0) last week.

Wyoming head coach Sundance Wicks was not happy with his team’s effort against the Aztecs.

“We have no heart right now," Wicks said after the blowout loss. “When we’re met with force, when we’re met with toughness, when we’re met with a big challenge, we lack grit, we lack toughness, we lack heart and we lack the intangibles.”

The Cowboys played much better last weekend during a 63-60 road loss to Fresno State (9-9, 3-4). Wyoming held a narrow lead for most of the second half before the Bulldogs went ahead for good in the final two minutes.

“It’s a great step in the process,” Wicks said.

Wyoming is led by a pair of guards in Leland Walker (14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists) and Nasir Meyer (13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists).

Four Boise State players average double figures in points, led by center Drew Fielder’s 13.2 points. The junior also averages 5.1 rebounds.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. WYOMING

Who: Boise State will take on Wyoming in Mountain West play

Records: Boise State 10-8, 2-5; Wyoming 11-7, 2-5

When: 6:30 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Jan. 20

Where: Arena-Auditorium | Laramie, Wyoming

TV channel: Mountain West Network