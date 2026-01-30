How to watch Boise State vs. Grand Canyon: TV channel, game time, streaming info

The Boise State men’s basketball team took care of business against the bottom of the Mountain West to get back to .500 in conference play.

After ripping off four straight wins, the Broncos (13-8, 5-5) now enter a difficult five-game stretch, beginning with Friday’s road matchup against Grand Canyon (13-7, 6-3). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time in Phoenix.

Boise State is coming off an 89-58 road rout of San Jose State (6-15, 1-9) that featured a sparse crowd at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Broncos will get the opposite experience at Global Credit Union Arena, one of the craziest environments in college basketball.

“We have a whole approach to what we do at different venues, different circumstances, altitude, all those things,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said after the San Jose State victory. “It is one of the loudest arenas in the country. It’s why you play college basketball, too. You want excitement, you want energy in a crowd and you want to be able to go into their place and compete. So you’ve just got to embrace it and enjoy it.

“Now, it does affect communication. It does affect things. So you have to be really buttoned up with that kind of stuff.”

The Lopes have fared well in their first MWC season, including a runaway 75-58 road victory over Boise State at the beginning of the month. The Broncos were out-rebounded by 10 and allowed Grand Canyon to shoot 50 percent (30 of 60) from the floor.

Jaden Henley paced the Lopes in the first meeting with 22 points, six rebounds and three assists. Henley is Grand Canyon’s leading scorer at 17.2 points per game. The senior guard also averages 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Fellow guard Makaih Williams is having a strong junior season at 13.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

Four Broncos are scoring in double figures, led by junior center Drew Fielder’s 13.7 points. Fielder, who was limited to 10 points in the first meeting, is averaging 17 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last five games.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. GRAND CANYON

Who: Boise State begins a difficult stretch of MWC games with a road matchup against Grand Canyon

Records: Boise State 13-8, 5-5; Grand Canyon 13-7, 6-3

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Jan. 30

Where: Global Credit Union Arena | Phoenix, Arizona

TV channel: FS1

