How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Air Force: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team played arguably its most complete game of the season on Tuesday at Wyoming, navigating the altitude to secure a runaway 81-65 Mountain West victory in Laramie.

The Broncos (11-8, 3-5) will look to extend their MWC winning streak to three games on Saturday against visiting Air Force (3-16, 0-8). Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

Boise State built a 20-point halftime lead at Wyoming and finished with 14 assists on 29 made baskets, including 10 three-pointers.

“We’re starting to figure out how to play with each other … and where the strengths are,” head coach Leon Rice said after the game. “It seemed like our guys made big-time plays at (key) moments, together. We had a lot of assists tonight, and we had a lot of great plays that didn’t end in an assist.”

It’s been a dismal season for the Falcons, who placed head coach Joe Scott on indefinite suspension before last weekend’s 81-66 road loss to Nevada.

Scott is being investigated for player treatment. Jon Jordan is serving as interim coach.

Air Force enters ExtraMile Arena on a 12-game losing streak dating back to late November.

“We’ve got to beat travel, we’ve got to prep the right way, we’ve got to make ourselves better. That’s our focus,” Rice said. “Our opponent is not our focus; our focus is on us, and that’s why we’re getting better.

“Now, you’ve got to prep for them. But we want to keep the improvement going and keep the edge going, because these guys know that we’re a really good team when we have an edge and we play really hard. And we’re not a good team (when we don’t), but that’s everybody in America, really.”

Center Drew Fielder (13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists) and forward Andrew Meadow (13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds) are Boise State’s co-leaders in scoring.

The Falcons have three players averaging double figures in points: forward Caleb Walker (11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds), guard Kam Sanders (11.7 points, four rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals) and forward Lucas Hobin (11.6 points, 2.1 rebounds).

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. AIR FORCE

Who: Boise State will go for its third straight Mountain West victory over visiting Air Force

Records: Boise State 11-8, 3-5; Air Force 3-16, 0-8

When: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Jan. 24

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: Mountain West Network