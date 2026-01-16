How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Colorado State: TV channel, game time

One month ago, the Boise State men’s basketball team was playing like an NCAA Tournament team.

The Broncos wrapped up non-conference play with an 8-3 overall record following a 68-67 victory over Saint Mary’s on Dec. 14. Boise State entered Mountain West play at No. 39 in the NCAA NET Rankings.

Things quickly took a turn for the worse as Boise State no-showed at Nevada in its MWC opener. The Broncos bounced back with a home victory over New Mexico but limp into Friday’s home matchup with Colorado State on a four-game losing streak, the program’s first since the 2020-21 season.

Tipoff between Boise State (9-8, 1-5) and Colorado State (11-6, 2-4) is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

Head coach Leon Rice wants to see the reeling Broncos bounce back with authority to end the skid.

“That’s what winners do, and we’ve got to become winners,” Rice said. “You can’t pout, you can’t feel sorry for yourself. The next one is coming quick. … I’ve got to do a great job of getting a quick turnaround, getting their minds right. But they’ve got to get their minds right, too.”

As of Thursday, the Broncos are down to No. 85 in the NET Rankings and No. 80 in KenPom. According to KenPom, Boise State has played the sixth-hardest schedule in the country.

Colorado State went 9-2 during the non-conference portion of its schedule before opening MWC play with a 100-58 loss at Utah State. Leading scorer Kyle Jorgensen suffered a left leg bone bruise in the opening minutes against the Aggies and has missed the last five games.

Jorgensen, a sophomore forward who averages 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists, could return to the lineup on Friday.

The Rams have three other players who average double figures in scoring: guards Brandon Rechsteiner (12.6 points, 3.1 assists) and Josh Pascarelli (12.2 points) and forward Carey Booth (12.1 points, 7.1 rebounds).

Junior center Drew Fielder leads a balanced Boise State offensive attack at 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Senior forward Javan Buchanan, the Broncos’ third-leading scorer at 11.9 points, did not play in Tuesday’s overtime loss at UNLV due to a back injury.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. COLORADO STATE

Who: Boise State will look to snap a four-game Mountain West losing streak against Colorado State

Records: Boise State 9-8, 1-5; Colorado State 11-6, 2-4

When: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Jan. 16

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: FS1