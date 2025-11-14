How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Montana State: TV channel, game time
The Boise State men’s basketball team will go for its third straight non-conference win on Saturday against Montana State.
Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos (2-1) have ripped off two consecutive victories after opening the season with a puzzling loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific.
Montana State (1-3) has suffered competitive defeats to Colorado, Denver and Stanford.
“Historically, Montana State has been really good, and under coach (Matt) Logie they’ve been really good,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said on Thursday. “They take that lead deep into the second half (on Wednesday) against Stanford, I mean they were up six with about eight minutes to go. And then against Colorado, it was two minutes to go and they were up.
“They’re a really good team, so that’s going to present a lot of problems.”
The Bobcats made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2022-24 under Logie and previous head coach Danny Sprinkle but slipped to a 15-18 overall record (9-9 Big Sky) last year. Logie is in his third season at the helm.
Rice said Montana State’s offense is difficult to defend.
“Their offensive flow (is good), and each player has an understanding of what their roles are already,” Rice said. “They know how to play with each other, make each other better. Because when they get cooking, man it looks really good. They create problems and mismatches … and they do a really, really good job of playing to their strengths. They are really well coached. … In all their games, you just see them improving right before your eyes.”
The Bobcats’ balanced offense is led by Patrick McMahon (15.7 points per game), Davian Brown (13.8 points), Jed Miller (13 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.5 steals) and Christian King (12 points).
Howie Keene, the younger brother of Boise State guard RJ Keene II, is a freshman reserve for Montana State.
The Broncos also have multiple offensive weapons, highlighted by junior forward Andrew Meadow (16.3 points, five rebounds) and freshman forward Spencer Ahrens (14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds).
Dylan Andrews (11.3 points, five assists), Drew Fielder (11 points, 4.7 rebounds) and Javan Buchanan (10.3 points) are also scoring in double figures for Boise State.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. MONTANA STATE
Who: Boise State will go for its third straight non-conference victory in a home matchup with Montana State
Records: Boise State 2-1, Montana State 1-3
When: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 15
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: Mountain West Network