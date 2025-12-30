How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. New Mexico: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team finally returns to action on Tuesday with a home Mountain West game against New Mexico.

The Broncos (8-4, 0-1) opened MWC play on Dec. 20 with an 81-66 road loss to Nevada (9-3, 1-0). Following some time away for Christmas, a rejuvenated Broncos squad resumed practice for Tuesday’s showdown with the Lobos (10-2, 1-0).

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

“I was trying to think back, it’s got to be our longest in-season break ever,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “I think they came back refreshed, ready to go, excited to go with the challenge of all the league games in front of them.”

The Lobos captured last year’s regular-season MWC title but are a new-look team under first-year head coach Eric Olen.

Every single player on New Mexico’s roster is new to the program.

“They are really good and they’re really playing well right now,” Rice said. “Everybody is evolving and figuring their teams out, because they have an entire new team and new coaches. (Olen and staff) brought some guys with them so there was some continuity to it in that way, but you’re learning your team all the way through February nowadays. I’ve seen that team really evolve and start to play to their strengths and what they do well.

“They’re really disciplined and they run great offense and take good shots, which sounds simplistic but is one of the most important things. … They defend the paint really, really well, they are active with their hands and they’re good defensively. They’re a tough team.”

Freshman guard Jake Hall leads a balanced New Mexico offensive attack at 14.5 points per game. Utah State transfer Deyton Albury has also been a strong contributor at 12.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

The Lobos have won seven straight games entering Tuesday’s showdown.

Boise State also has multiple capable scorers, including junior center Drew Fielder. Fielder is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Forwards Andrew Meadow (12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds) and Javan Buchanan (11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds) and guard Dylan Andrews (10.5 points, four assists) are also averaging in double figures for the Broncos.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. NEW MEXICO

Who: Boise State hosts New Mexico in its Mountain West home opener

Records: Boise State 8-4, 0-1; New Mexico 10-2, 1-0

When: 9 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Dec. 30

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: FS1

