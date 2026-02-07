How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. New Mexico: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team’s Mountain West goodbye tour heads to the Southwest this weekend.

The Broncos (14-9, 6-6), who are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer, will make their last trip to New Mexico (18-5, 9-3) for the foreseeable future on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at The Pit, which features one of the best home-court advantages in college basketball.

“It’s an iconic place,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “Going back to the N.C. State national title game there (in 1983), it’s got such a history in basketball. The fans are amazing, knowledge of the game. It is one of the coolest places in the country to play a basketball game.

“I guess I’ll look back on it as it was an honor to play there. And when you’re fortunate enough to get a win there, there’s nothing better in sports.”

Saturday will be Boise State’s 12th trip to The Pit—all under Rice. The Broncos have a 3-8 record at the historic venue. The last victory came in 2022.

The Broncos have been involved in multiple controversies at The Pit, including a near-brawl in 2018 and an incident with the New Mexico baseball team near the visitors’ locker room in 2023.

“I don’t want to shy away from it, as long as we all keep it between the guardrails, but that’s what makes sports so great,” Rice said. “It’d be miserable if nobody cared, and it’s way more fun when you have a villain. I guess I could be their villain once in a while.”

The Broncos prevailed in the first meeting between the teams back in December at ExtraMile Arena, 62-53.

New Mexico has dropped just two other games in MWC play, including an 86-66 home loss to MWC co-leader Utah State (19-3, 10-2) on Wednesday. The Aggies outscored the Lobos 50-33 in the second half.

“Didn’t play well. Thought we got outplayed and outcoached in kind of every phase,” first-year New Mexico head coach Eric Olen said after the loss. “Not the result we wanted, but we’ve got to respond. Another good team coming out on Saturday.”

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. NEW MEXICO

Who: Boise State hits the road to take on New Mexico in Mountain West play

Records: Boise State 14-9, 6-6; New Mexico 18-5, 9-3

When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 7

Where: The Pit | Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV channel: CBS Sports Network