How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. USC at Maui Invitational: TV channel, game time
For the first time in program history, the Boise State men’s basketball team is participating in the Maui Invitational.
The Broncos (4-1) will open the three-day, eight-team tournament at 3 p.m. Mountain time on Monday against undefeated USC (4-0) of the Big Ten.
The Trojans are coming off a wild 107-106 triple-overtime win over Troy that ended on a Jordan Marsh buzzer-beating three-pointer.
“We know what we have right out of the gate; we’ve got our old friend Eric Musselman, and he’s got a great team. They are really playing good,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said after a 62-59 victory over Wichita State last week. The Broncos have won four straight games after falling to Division II Hawaii Pacific in their opener.
“These opportunities are so great because … their KenPom is (No. 26). That’s what you want. You get to play the (26th)-rated team on a neutral floor.”
Musselman, who coached at Nevada from 2015-19, is in his second season with the Trojans. USC finished 16-17 overall last year with a 7-13 mark in Big Ten play.
“They are a great offensive team that can just score in bunches, and they’ve got a lot of talent,” Rice said. “That will be one of those games where you’ve got to be clicking on both ends. You’ve got to be making shots, you’ve got to be making lay-ins, you’ve got to be making free throws and you’ve got to have your best defensive and rebounding game.”
The other opening-round games at the Maui Invitational are N.C. State vs. Seton Hall, Washington State vs. Chaminade and Texas vs. Arizona State. Boise State will face either N.C. State or Seton Hall in its second-round matchup.
The 2025 Maui Invitational will run Monday through Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Founded in 1984, the Maui Invitational quickly became one of the top early-season tournaments in men’s college basketball.
Auburn won the 2024 tournament title by defeating Memphis in the championship game, 90-76. Auburn advanced all the way to the Final Four while Memphis earned a No. 5 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament.
Purdue, the 2023 Maui Invitational champion, reached the national championship game.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. USC
Who: Boise State opens the Maui Invitational against USC of the Big Ten
Records: Boise State 4-1, USC 4-0
When: 3 p.m. Mountain time | Monday, Nov. 24
Where: Lahaina Civic Center | Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
TV channel: ESPN2