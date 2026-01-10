How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Utah State: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team has turned in two inexplicable performances during the 2025-26 season.

The Broncos (9-6, 1-3 Mountain West) opened the year with a 79-78 loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific at ExtraMile Arena. The Sharks are 7-4 overall with a 3-3 record in PacWest Conference play.

Wednesday’s result — a non-competitive 75-58 home loss to MWC newcomer Grand Canyon (9-5, 2-1) — may have been even more alarming. Boise State was out-rebounded by 10 and lacked energy at both ends of the court, as did the sparse crowd.

Sitting three games behind MWC co-leaders San Diego State (10-4, 4-0) and Utah State (13-1, 4-0) in the standings, the Broncos don’t have time to dwell on Wednesday’s poor performance heading into a critical home matchup with the Aggies.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday night at ExtraMile Arena.

“You’ve got one of the hottest teams in the country — I don’t know how they’re not ranked — coming in on Saturday,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said after the Grand Canyon loss. “With that kind of effort, and that kind of environment, we’ll get beat by 100. It’ll be the worst (loss), that’s what it’ll be. They’ve got to figure that out, and we need help.

“We need Bronco Nation right now. Like I said, this is one of the best teams right now. They’re playing great, they’re playing with aggressiveness and toughness. They’re clicking right now.”

Utah State has ripped off six straight wins since suffering a 13-point road loss to South Florida (9-6, 1-1 American) back in early December.

The Aggies have two of the top players in the MWC in senior guard MJ Collins Jr. (20.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals) and junior guard Mason Falslev (15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.5 steals).

Boise State and Utah State split last year’s regular-season series with both teams winning on their home courts.

“Coach Rice has been there a long time, great respect for him,” Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun said in his Thursday press conference. “Great program. We’ve had some incredible battles with these guys. I think it’s going to be a physical game.”

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. UTAH STATE

Who: Boise State will look to snap a two-game Mountain West losing streak against red-hot Utah State

Records: Boise State 9-6, 1-3; Utah State 13-1, 4-0

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Jan. 10

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: CBS Sports Network