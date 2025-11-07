How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Utah Valley: TV channel, game time
There’s nowhere to go but up for the Boise State men’s basketball team following Monday’s mind-boggling 79-78 season-opening home loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific.
The Broncos (0-1) had a chance to steal the game in the final seconds, but Dylan Andrews’ step-back jumper clanged off the back of the rim.
It was Boise State’s first loss to a non-Division I opponent in 30 years (Lewis-Clark State, 1995).
“A lot to learn from this one,” a somber Broncos head coach Leon Rice said after the game. “It’s a painful lesson and a painful pill to swallow on the first night, but I guess this is what this team needed.”
Boise State will look to start anew on Saturday with another non-conference home game against Utah Valley (1-0). Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
Rice wants to see the Broncos give a better 40-minute effort against the Wolverines.
“This day and age, there’s just too many good players out there,” Rice said. “It doesn’t matter who you show up against. If you don’t play a good game and a hard game and a tough game, they’ll beat you. Simple as that.”
Utah Valley won the WAC regular-season title last season but fell to Grand Canyon — now a member of the Mountain West — in the conference tournament. The Wolverines lost in the first round of the NIT to San Francisco and finished 25-9 overall.
On Tuesday, Utah Valley opened its season with a 116-35 romp over West Coast Baptist. The 81-point margin of victory was the largest in program history for the Wolverines.
“It was a game where we got to play everybody,” said Utah Valley head coach Todd Phillips, a Boise native and Borah High School graduate. “Our size and athleticism overpowered them, but for me it was about playing the right way. I was proud of how we shared the ball — 32 assists on eight turnovers is really good — and how we guarded. It was a great first game in front of our crowd and a good way to prepare for a tough one on Saturday.”
Sophomore Jackson Holcombe led the way for Utah Valley in the blowout win, recording a career-best 19 points and 10 rebounds.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. UTAH VALLEY
Who: Boise State looks to bounce back against Utah Valley in a non-conference game
Records: Boise State 0-1, Utah Valley 1-0
When: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 8
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: Mountain West Network