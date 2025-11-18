How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Wichita State: TV channel, game time
The Boise State men’s basketball team will face its toughest test of the 2025-26 season to date on Tuesday against Wichita State of the American Conference.
Tipoff between the Broncos (3-1) and Shockers (3-0) is scheduled for 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.
Boise State is coming off a 62-58 home victory over Montana State (1-4) in which the Broncos shot just 33 percent overall (17 of 51) and 29 percent from beyond the arc (8 of 28). A strong day at the foul line (20 of 22) saved Boise State from its second devastating loss of the month.
“That team that we played, we knew what we were in for,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said after the gritty win. “They game planned that where they were going to kind of dare us to shoot, and that kind of snowballed on us a little bit.
“The great thing about a game like that is that’s a realistic view of how you have to play in league games to win (the Mountain West). The best defensive team and the best rebounding team is going to win this league, and we have to keep getting better at it.”
Wichita State had last weekend off after hammering Loyola Chicago, 95-74.
The Shockers are averaging 91.7 points per game this season and are ranked No. 98 nationally in KenPom. Boise State is No. 54 in KenPom.
Head coach Paul Mills is in his third season at Wichita State. Mills was previously at Oral Roberts where he guided the Golden Eagles to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2021.
Wichita State made the NIT last season and finished 19-15 overall with an 8-10 record in American play.
The Shockers are led by senior guard Kenyon Giles, a transfer from UNC Greensboro. Giles is averaging 19.7 points and 1.7 steals per game.
Four other Wichita State players are scoring in double figures: Dre Kindell (12.7 points, 4.7 assists), Will Berg (12 points, 7.7 rebounds, two blocks), Karon Boyd (11 points, six rebounds) and Michael Gray Jr. (10.7 points, four rebounds).
The Broncos are also a balanced team led by junior forward Andrew Meadow (15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds) and senior forward Javan Buchanan (12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists).
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. WICHITA STATE
Who: Boise State will go for its fourth straight non-conference victory in a home matchup with Wichita State
Records: Boise State 3-1, Wichita State 3-0
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Nov. 18
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: Mountain West Network