How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Wyoming: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team completed a Mountain West regular-season sweep of San Jose State last weekend.

The Broncos (16-11, 8-8) will go for another on Tuesday against visiting Wyoming (15-12, 6-10). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at Extra Mile Arena.

The Cowboys trailed 38-18 at halftime in the first meeting as Boise State secured a runaway 81-65 victory in Laramie.

After dropping four straight games, Wyoming has ripped off consecutive wins over Fresno State (12-15, 6-10) and Grand Canyon (17-10, 10-6) entering Tuesday’s matchup.

“They’ve been playing good,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said of Wyoming. “They lost by two at Utah State, and (head coach Sundance Wicks) has got them getting better and better and better.

“They rebound really well, and they’ve got a lot of guys who can go by you with some quickness. You can’t let them be comfortable, you can’t let them (out-rebound) you.”

In Saturday’s stunning road upset of Grand Canyon, the Cowboys led for most of the second half and out-rebounded the bigger Lopes 38-36.

“We wrote two things on the board: defensively, protect the paint. And offensively, play for each other.” Wicks said. “You want to be playing your best basketball in March and the Pokes are trying to get hot right now. We are worried about playing for each other and that was a happy locker room. All the toughness categories, we won tonight.”

The Cowboys are a balanced offensive team led by guards Leland Walker (14.5 points, three rebounds, 3.6 assists) and Nasir Meyer (13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists). Meyer didn’t play in the first matchup with Boise State due to injury while Walker torched the Broncos for 30 points.

Boise State also leans on several players, including center Drew Fielder (14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds) and point guard Dylan Andrews (12.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists).

The Broncos enter the week in a tie for seventh place in the MWC standings with Colorado State (17-10, 8-8). Boise State is two games out of fourth place, which is shared by Grand Canyon (17-10, 10-6) and Nevada (18-9, 10-6).

The top four teams receive a first-round bye for the MWC Tournament.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. WYOMING

Who: Boise State resumes Mountain West play with a home game against Wyoming

Records: Boise State 16-11, 8-8; Wyoming 15-12, 6-10

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Feb. 24

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: Mountain West Network