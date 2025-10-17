How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball exhibition vs. Idaho: TV channel, game time
The Boise State men’s basketball team will take the court for the first time this season on Friday against in-state rival Idaho in an exhibition game.
Tipoff between the Broncos and Vandals is slated for 7 p.m. Mountain time at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. Idaho Central Arena, the home of the Idaho Steelheads hockey team, is a cozy 5,300-seat venue.
“It’s crazy that we’re starting the season,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said on Thursday. “Usually October 15 is your (practice) start date. Now we’re playing Idaho on October 17 where you’re supposed to look like a team.
“There’s a lot of things we need to work on, and that’s what this game is for: an evaluation of our program and our team and what we have as strengths and weaknesses.”
Friday’s exhibition game will have an unusual format with an additional 10-minute period tacked on to the end of play. There will still be two 20-minute halves.
Rice said the Broncos will be playing to win.
“Absolutely. Now, I wouldn’t say we’re going to coach completely like we would in a game,” Rice added. “In a game, your rotation will be seven, eight, nine guys usually, maybe sometimes 10. I need to see everybody, and you don’t get that chance in every game.
“And then we’re going to play an extra 10 minutes at the end … and that might be a good chance to get a lot of minutes for guys who maybe didn’t get enough.”
Idaho finished 14-19 overall last season with an 8-11 record in Big Sky Conference play.
Boise State was among the first four teams left out of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Broncos had reached the previous three NCAA Tournaments under Rice.
Boise State added a pair of impact transfers during the offseason in point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown) to a returning core of guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II and forwards Javan Buchanan and Andrew Meadow. Senior forward Dominic Parolin is also back after missing last year due to injury.
The Broncos have four true freshmen on the 2025-26 roster: forward Spencer Ahrens, guard Noah Bendinger, forward Bhan Buom and guard Aginaldo Neto.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. IDAHO
Who: Boise State and Idaho face off in an exhibition men’s basketball game
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Oct. 17
Where: Idaho Central Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: KTVB
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Idaho live on KTVB.com or the KTVB mobile app