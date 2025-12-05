How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Butler: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team will play its first road game of the 2025-26 season on Saturday against Butler.

Tipoff between the Broncos (5-3) and Bulldogs (7-1) at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse is scheduled for noon Mountain time. The non-conference game will air nationally on TNT.

Boise State is coming off a 1-2 showing at the Maui Invitational that featured competitive losses to USC (70-67) and N.C. State (81-70) with a blowout win over Division II Chaminade (102-76). The Trojans went on to capture the Maui Invitational title.

“We were toe-to-toe with everybody,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said after the tournament. “I told our guys ‘We’ve got to be good enough to beat those teams in two months.’ … We’re right there, we’re right close to being good, but it’s a zero-sum game. We’ve got to get those done.”

Senior point guard Dylan Andrews, a transfer from UCLA, struggled in the Broncos’ Maui Invitational opener against USC but played well in the final two games.

“He was injured for a long time, so he’s kind of getting back into form, getting back into shape,” Rice said. “I’m seeing him coming into his form.”

Junior forward Andrew Meadow leads a balanced Boise State attack at 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Javan Buchanan (12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists), Drew Fielder (12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists) and Andrews (11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, one steal) are all also major contributors.

Butler is off to a red-hot start with victories over South Carolina and Virginia and a close loss to SMU.

The Bulldogs finished 15-20 overall last season with a 6-14 record in Big East Conference play. Butler earned an invitation to the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament and was eliminated by Boise State in the quarterfinals.

The Broncos then fell to eventual Crown champion Nebraska in the semis.

Butler is coached by Thad Matta, who is in the fourth season of his second stint with the Bulldogs. Matta coached at Butler (2000-01) and Xavier (2001-04) before a 13-year run at Ohio State that included two Final Four appearances.

Junior guard Finley Bizjack is having a breakout season for the Bulldogs, averaging 19 points and 2.8 assists. Senior forward Michael Ajayi is right behind Bizjack at 16.3 points, 12 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 blocks.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. BUTLER

Who: Boise State travels to Butler for its first road game of the 2025-26 men’s basketball season

Records: Boise State 5-3, Butler 7-1

When: Noon Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 6

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

TV channel: TNT