How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Duquesne: TV channel, game time, betting odds

After securing a big road win over Butler, the Boise State men’s basketball team returns home to face Duquesne on Wednesday.

Tipoff between the Broncos (6-3) and Dukes (6-3) is slated for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

Boise State had more than a week off following a 1-2 showing at the Maui Invitational. Behind 20 points from Dylan Andrews, the Broncos pulled away from Butler (7-2) for a 77-68 road victory last weekend.

“It’s always about the response, and you’ve got to respond to the good things as fast as you respond to the bad things. That’s the basketball season,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said on Tuesday. “The way you respond is you get back to your basics, you get back to your culture, you get back to your hard work.”

Rice said the team is fully focused on Duquesne despite a looming matchup with Saint Mary’s (9-1) in Idaho Falls. Boise State, which is favored by 13.5 points over the Dukes, begins Mountain West play on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Nevada.

“This is like … you got a big win on the road in league, and now boom, three days later or four days later you’ve got a big home game,” Rice said. “That’s how you’re approaching it, and that’s what league is. (You must) be able to be consistent night after night, because you’re going to play good teams everywhere you turn, and that’s what we have Wednesday.”

Duquesne is an up-tempo team that ranks No. 26 nationally in KenPom’s tempo metric.

Senior guard Tarence Guinyard, a UT Martin transfer, leads the way for the Dukes at 17 points, 5.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. John Hugley IV (15.9 points, six rebounds, 2.2 assists) and Jimmie Williams (14 points, 4.1 rebounds, two assists, 2.2 steals) are also major contributors.

Boise State is a balanced team led by Andrew Meadow (13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds), Dylan Andrews (12.8 points, 4.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds), Drew Fielder (12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds) and Javan Buchanan (12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists).

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. DUQUESNE

Who: Boise State hosts Duquesne in non-conference play

Records: Boise State 6-3, Duquesne 6-3

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Dec. 10

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: Mountain West Network

Betting line: Boise State -13.5

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.