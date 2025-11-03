How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Hawaii Pacific: TV channel, game time
The Boise State men’s basketball team officially begins the 2025-26 season on Monday with a home game against Hawaii Pacific.
Tipoff between the Broncos and Sharks is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena. The game will air live on Mountain West Network.
“There’s a lot of questions you’re going to have that are only answered by getting under the lights,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said during preseason practice. “You think you know until you go out and play games and get under the lights.”
Boise State already has one game-like experience under its belt.
In the middle of October, the Broncos defeated in-state rival Idaho, 89-83, in an exhibition game at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise.
Georgetown transfer Drew Fielder, a junior center, led the way against the Vandals with 24 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes. Fielder made three 3-pointers and finished 7 of 11 from the floor.
Returnees Andrew Meadow (14 points, four rebounds) and Javan Buchanan (13 points, eight rebounds, three steals) also had strong games.
The Broncos must replace four key players from last year’s team in outgoing seniors Tyson Degenhart, O’Mar Stanley and Alvaro Cardenas and center Emmanuel Ugbo, who transferred to Washington State.
Boise State’s notable returnees include guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II and Buchanan and Meadow at forward. The Broncos also landed Fielder and UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews in the transfer portal.
Rice is happy with the program’s offseason roster management.
“It becomes more of a challenge this day and age with the comings and goings in the programs,” Rice said. “And we didn’t have that many, we just lost some key, key guys with the seniors we had.”
The Broncos also have four true freshmen on the 2025-26 roster: forward Spencer Ahrens, guard Noah Bendinger, forward Bhan Buom and guard Aginaldo Neto.
Boise State was among the first four teams left out of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Broncos had reached the previous three NCAA Tournaments under Rice.
Hawaii Pacific is a Division II school that competes in the PacWest Conference.
During the 2024-25 season, the Sharks finished 15-14 overall with a 10-10 mark in conference play. Hawaii Pacific was competitive in a November loss at Hawaii, falling 67-63.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. HAWAII PACIFIC
Who: Boise State opens the 2025-26 season with a home game against Hawaii Pacific
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Monday, Nov. 3
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: Mountain West Network