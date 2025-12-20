How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Nevada: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team will begin Mountain West play on Saturday at Nevada.

Tipoff between the Broncos (8-3) and Wolf Pack (8-3) is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at Lawlor Events Center.

Six of the MWC’s 12 men’s basketball teams have at least eight victories entering conference play. Fresno State, Grand Canyon and San Diego State are all above .500 with six wins apiece.

“Night in and night out, it’s a grind,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said of the MWC. “Like I’ve always said, great coaches, great players and just some of the toughest places to play in the country. And we start out right away with one of them.”

The Wolf Pack has ripped off four straight victories following a home loss to Washington.

Guards Corey Camper Jr. (15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals) and Tayshawn Comer (15.4 points, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals) and forward Elijah Price (11.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks) are three of the top players in the MWC.

“Preseason, for a lot of teams, you’re just figuring stuff out,” Rice said. “We went through stuff and you just start to try to figure stuff out, and that’s what I’ve seen with (Nevada). They’re figuring out their identity.

“What I’ve seen in the last three weeks or whatever is they’ve really settled in to what (their identity) is, and it’s working good. They’ve had some great wins, a road win (over Washington State) that was really dominant. They’ve been a lot more consistent and they’ve been playing great basketball.”

Junior center Drew Fielder, the reigning MWC Player of the Week, leads the Broncos at 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Javan Buchanan (12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists), Andrew Meadow (11.9 points, four rebounds) and Dylan Andrews (11.3 points, 4.3 assists) are also averaging in double figures for Boise State.

The Broncos have also won four straight games entering Saturday’s showdown.

“Guys are buying in to what makes us good,” Rice said. “We’ve figured out what makes us good and we’re playing to that more and more and more, and we’re cutting out the things that make us not good.

“But you also learn about each other, you get comfortable playing with each other. Then you figure out what guys’ strengths are and you start playing to those more and more and more.”

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. NEVADA

Who: Boise State opens Mountain West play with a road game against Nevada

Records: Boise State 8-3, Nevada 8-3

When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 20

Where: Lawlor Events Center | Reno, Nevada

TV channel: Mountain West Network