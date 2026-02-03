How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Nevada: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team will look to avoid another Mountain West regular-season sweep on Tuesday against Nevada.

The Broncos (13-9, 5-6) opened MWC play before Christmas with an 81-66 road loss to the Wolf Pack (16-6, 8-3). The two teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday at ExtraMile Arena.

“They’ve been playing tough, and they can really guard,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said of the Wolf Pack. “They’re really physical. They’re going to come in and it’s going to be a really, really physical game, we know that. We need a great crowd, we need a great atmosphere.”

Boise State is coming off a non-competitive 86-69 road loss to Grand Canyon (14-7, 7-3). The Lopes are 2-0 against the Broncos this season.

“They got even more physical with us again, knocked us off stuff,” Rice said. “That created enough extra possessions that they got a little arm’s length on us.

“They create a problem with their quickness. They think they can go by every one of us, and there were a few times where we just didn’t move our feet good enough and they get by us. And when we do come and help, they kick it out and they made all of those.”

Nevada, meanwhile, sits just one game behind MWC co-leaders New Mexico (18-4, 9-2), San Diego State (15-6, 9-2) and Utah State (18-3, 9-2) in the conference standings. The Wolf Pack defeated Grand Canyon and UNLV (10-11, 5-5) at home last week and is 4-1 over its last five games with a road loss to New Mexico.

“This week was pivotal,” Nevada sophomore forward Elijah Price said after the UNLV win. “Beating GCU and beating UNLV, teams that are in the middle of the conference … just keeping it rolling.”

Senior guard Corey Camper Jr. leads the Wolf Pack at 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals. Camper Jr. sat out the first matchup with Boise State due to a back injury.

Tayshawn Comer (12.8 points, four assists) and Price (12.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, two blocks) are also having strong seasons for Nevada.

Junior center Drew Fielder is Boise State’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game. Fielder also averages 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. NEVADA

Who: Boise State will look to bounce back in MWC play at home against Nevada

Records: Boise State 13-9, 5-6; Nevada 16-6, 8-3

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Feb. 3

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: Mountain West Network