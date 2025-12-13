How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Saint Mary’s: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team will wrap up non-conference play with a neutral-site game against West Coast Conference power Saint Mary’s.

Tipoff between the Broncos (7-3) and Gaels (9-1) is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time on Sunday at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

It’s the third straight year Boise State and Saint Mary’s have faced off in east Idaho.

The trilogy began in Dec. 2023 with Boise State earning a 63-60 victory in Idaho Falls. The Broncos prevailed again last December in overtime, 67-65.

“The two times we’ve played them in (Idaho Falls), they’ve been amazing games,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said earlier this week. “We’ve been fortunate to be on the right side of it. You’ve got to play so good against them.”

The Broncos are 10-5 all-time against Saint Mary’s, including a 3-1 mark in neutral-site games. Boise State has won three straight games in the series dating back to 2014.

The Gaels are going for their third consecutive outright WCC title this winter. During the 2024-25 season, Saint Mary’s finished 29-6 overall, reached the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year and advanced to the second round for the third time since 2022.

Boise State was among the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament last season.

Saint Mary’s is led by junior forward Paulius Murauskas, who averages 18 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal per game. Sophomore guard Mikey Lewis isn’t far behind at 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

“It’s amazing how their consistency of … you’re like ‘Oh, they lost a lot of guys, they’ll be a lot different.’ They’re not at all different,” Rice said. “They’re the same really good team. They don’t ever beat themselves, they all know their roles, they’re all physical and tough. It’s a great basketball team we’re playing.”

In Boise State’s last outing against Duquesne, sophomore guard Pearson Carmichael led the team with a career-high 26 points off the bench.

Through 10 games, five different players (Dylan Andrews, Javan Buchanan, Carmichael, Drew Fielder and Andrew Meadow) have led Boise State in scoring.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. SAINT MARY’S

Who: Boise State and Saint Mary’s face off in a critical non-conference game

Records: Boise State 7-3, Saint Mary’s 9-1

When: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Sunday, Dec. 14

Where: Mountain America Center | Idaho Falls, Idaho

TV channel: Stream the Boise State vs. Saint Mary’s game at broncosports.com/watch