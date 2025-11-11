How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley: TV channel, game time, betting odds
Two games into the 2025-26 men’s basketball season, Boise State has flashed plenty of potential with some glaring issues on the defensive end.
The Broncos (1-1) opened the season with a head-scratching 79-78 home loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific. Five days later, Boise State ran roughshod over Utah Valley en route to a 101-77 victory at ExtraMile Arena.
“We improved on a lot of things,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said of the team’s Game 2 performance. Boise State will be back in action at 7 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday against visiting Texas-Rio Grande Valley (1-1).
“We were playing as a unit, we understood what makes us good a little bit better. We had a lot of assists, we played really hard, and that’s our signature. We’re not anywhere near where we can be or where we’re going to be, and we’re not nearly good enough defensively. Our rebounding is pretty good, but it can get better. That’s probably our biggest primary focus.”
The Broncos shot 54.2 percent from the field against Utah Valley as Drew Fielder (20 points), Spencer Ahrens (19), Andrew Meadow (18), Aginaldo Neto (12) and Javan Buchanan (10) all scored in double figures. Boise State finished with 17 assists to nine turnovers.
“Our offense, we’ve got guys that can make shots,” Rice said. “But you don’t rely on shotmaking to win you games. You rely on shot quality, and we can still get better at that.”
Texas-Rio Grande Valley opened the season with a competitive 96-81 loss at Baylor. The Vaqueros picked up a 95-72 road win over Southern Utah on Saturday.
Senior guard Marvin McGhee III, a transfer from Cal State Bakersfield, leads the team in scoring (23 points per game) and rebounding (9.5 per game). Forward Filip Brankovic (12.5 points) and guard Zae Blake (10.5 points) are also scoring in double figures for the Vaqueros.
Texas Rio Grande Valley competes in the Southland Conference. The Vaqueros finished 16-15 overall last season with an 8-12 mark in conference play.
The Broncos are favored by 17.5 points in the non-conference game.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. TEXAS-RIO GRANDE VALLEY
Who: Boise State hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley for a non-conference game
Records: Boise State 1-1, Texas-Rio Grande Valley 1-1
When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Nov. 11
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: Mountain West Network
Betting line: Boise State -17.5
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.