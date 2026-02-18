How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Utah State: TV channel, game time

Coming off a disappointing men’s basketball home loss to UNLV, Boise State will enter one of the most hostile venues in the country on Wednesday.

Mountain West co-leader Utah State (22-3, 12-2) is riding a seven-game winning streak entering Wednesday’s showdown with the Broncos (15-10, 7-7). Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time at Smith Spectrum.

The Aggies took a break from MWC play last weekend and routed Memphis at home, 99-75. Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway praised the environment at Smith Spectrum while also criticizing Utah State for running up the score.

“It was very necessary to go to Utah State,” Hardaway said. “If you have not gone to a Utah State home game, then you need to go. I can’t even describe what we had to endure and then play in front of. The loudest gym I’ve probably been in. A great basketball atmosphere.”

In mid-January, Utah State students invaded ExtraMile Arena and watched the Aggies hammer Boise State, 93-68. The 25-point margin of defeat is the most lopsided home loss in head coach Leon Rice’s 16 years with the Broncos.

Utah State has two MWC Player of the Year candidates in senior guard MJ Collins Jr. (18.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists) and junior guard Mason Falslev (16 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals). Falslev is a three-year Aggie while Collins Jr. transferred in from Vanderbilt last offseason.

Fellow transfers Kolby King (Butler) and Garry Clark (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) have also emerged as key players for Utah State.

“The great thing about MJ Collins and Kolby King is they’re the most coachable kids I’ve coached,” Aggies head coach Jerrod Calhoun said. “I called MJ’s dad, we talked for 40 minutes. He’s become a friend. He’s a great person, a great role model for MJ. … When the parents and the coach are kind of together and they’re saying the same thing, you’ve got a special group. I’ve said it all along, this group is really special.”

The Broncos had won six of their last seven games before suffering an 86-83 overtime home loss to UNLV last Friday.

Junior center Drew Fielder averages 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists to lead the Boise State offense.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. UTAH STATE

Who: Boise State resumes Mountain West play with a road game against Utah State

Records: Boise State 15-10, 7-7; Utah State 22-3, 12-2

When: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Feb. 18

Where: Smith Spectrum | Logan, Utah

TV channel: FS1