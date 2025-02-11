Boise State Broncos ON SI

KenPom rankings: Boise State second among Mountain West teams

Broncos rise to No. 46 in KenPom; New Mexico at No. 35

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow.
Boise State Broncos forward Andrew Meadow. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images

As the Boise State men’s basketball team rests up for Saturday’s matchup at San Diego State, the Broncos continue to climb in the KenPom rankings. 

After tumbling to No. 55 following a loss to Colorado State, Boise State has won four straight Mountain West Conference games and is up to No. 46 in KenPom. The Broncos (17-7, 9-4) would rise even more with a victory over KenPom No. 49 San Diego State (15-6, 8-4) at 8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday night. 

MWC-leading New Mexico (20-4, 12-1) has climbed all the way to No. 35 in KenPom during its six-game winning streak. The Lobos hold a KenPom defensive rating of 96.0, good for 25th in the country. 

The Aztecs rank 11th nationally in defensive rating at 94.2. 

Utah State (21-3, 11-2), which sits one game behind New Mexico in the MWC standings, is ranked No. 52 overall in KenPom. The Aggies are the top-rated offense in the MWC and rank 29th in the country with a rating of 118.2. 

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

New Mexico

Overall rating: 35

Overall record: 10-4

Net rating: +18.07

Offensive rating: 70

Defensive rating: 25

Strength of schedule: 80

Boise State

Overall rating: 46

Overall record: 17-7

Net rating: +16.03

Offensive rating: 42

Defensive rating: 63

Strength of schedule: 94

San Diego State

Overall rating: 49

Overall record: 15-6

Net rating: +15.75

Offensive rating: 118

Defensive rating: 11

Strength of schedule: 57

Utah State

Overall rating: 52

Overall record: 21-3

Net rating: +15.04

Offensive rating: 29

Defensive rating: 96

Strength of schedule: 96

Colorado State

Overall rating: 76

Overall record: 15-8

Net rating: +10.55

Offensive rating: 89

Defensive rating: 74

Strength of schedule: 84

Nevada

Overall rating: 79

Overall record: 14-10

Net rating: +10.06

Offensive rating: 74

Defensive rating: 100

Strength of schedule: 90

UNLV

Overall rating: 98

Overall record: 12-12

Net rating: +6.61

Offensive rating: 115

Defensive rating: 101

Strength of schedule: 70

San Jose State

Overall rating: 170

Overall record: 12-13

Net rating: -0.41

Offensive rating: 133

Defensive rating: 219

Strength of schedule: 98

Wyoming

Overall rating: 173

Overall record: 11-13

Net rating: -0.60

Offensive rating: 226

Defensive rating: 126

Strength of schedule: 85

Fresno State

Overall rating: 260

Overall record: 5-20

Net rating: -8.13

Offensive rating: 274

Defensive rating: 226

Strength of schedule: 72

Air Force

Overall rating: 305

Overall record: 3-21

Net rating: -11.88

Offensive rating: 308

Defensive rating: 266

Strength of schedule: 102

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

