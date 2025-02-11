KenPom rankings: Boise State second among Mountain West teams
As the Boise State men’s basketball team rests up for Saturday’s matchup at San Diego State, the Broncos continue to climb in the KenPom rankings.
After tumbling to No. 55 following a loss to Colorado State, Boise State has won four straight Mountain West Conference games and is up to No. 46 in KenPom. The Broncos (17-7, 9-4) would rise even more with a victory over KenPom No. 49 San Diego State (15-6, 8-4) at 8 p.m. Mountain time Saturday night.
MWC-leading New Mexico (20-4, 12-1) has climbed all the way to No. 35 in KenPom during its six-game winning streak. The Lobos hold a KenPom defensive rating of 96.0, good for 25th in the country.
The Aztecs rank 11th nationally in defensive rating at 94.2.
Utah State (21-3, 11-2), which sits one game behind New Mexico in the MWC standings, is ranked No. 52 overall in KenPom. The Aggies are the top-rated offense in the MWC and rank 29th in the country with a rating of 118.2.
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
New Mexico
Overall rating: 35
Overall record: 10-4
Net rating: +18.07
Offensive rating: 70
Defensive rating: 25
Strength of schedule: 80
Boise State
Overall rating: 46
Overall record: 17-7
Net rating: +16.03
Offensive rating: 42
Defensive rating: 63
Strength of schedule: 94
San Diego State
Overall rating: 49
Overall record: 15-6
Net rating: +15.75
Offensive rating: 118
Defensive rating: 11
Strength of schedule: 57
Utah State
Overall rating: 52
Overall record: 21-3
Net rating: +15.04
Offensive rating: 29
Defensive rating: 96
Strength of schedule: 96
Colorado State
Overall rating: 76
Overall record: 15-8
Net rating: +10.55
Offensive rating: 89
Defensive rating: 74
Strength of schedule: 84
Nevada
Overall rating: 79
Overall record: 14-10
Net rating: +10.06
Offensive rating: 74
Defensive rating: 100
Strength of schedule: 90
UNLV
Overall rating: 98
Overall record: 12-12
Net rating: +6.61
Offensive rating: 115
Defensive rating: 101
Strength of schedule: 70
San Jose State
Overall rating: 170
Overall record: 12-13
Net rating: -0.41
Offensive rating: 133
Defensive rating: 219
Strength of schedule: 98
Wyoming
Overall rating: 173
Overall record: 11-13
Net rating: -0.60
Offensive rating: 226
Defensive rating: 126
Strength of schedule: 85
Fresno State
Overall rating: 260
Overall record: 5-20
Net rating: -8.13
Offensive rating: 274
Defensive rating: 226
Strength of schedule: 72
Air Force
Overall rating: 305
Overall record: 3-21
Net rating: -11.88
Offensive rating: 308
Defensive rating: 266
Strength of schedule: 102