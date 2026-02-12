Leaders continue to separate in Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings

Mountain West men’s basketball leaders Utah State and San Diego State have just one conference game apiece this week.

The Aggies (21-3, 12-2) took down Fresno State (11-13, 5-8) on Tuesday ahead of a Saturday non-conference home matchup with Memphis (12-11).

The Aztecs (17-6, 11-2) received a mid-week bye with a home game against Nevada (17-7, 9-4) on Saturday.

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Utah State

Last result: 91-78 home win over Fresno State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 21-3, 12-2

Analysis: The Aggies are in the middle of a three-game home stand that concludes next Wednesday against Boise State.

Up next: Saturday vs. Memphis, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

2. San Diego State

Last result: 88-54 road win over Air Force (Saturday, Feb. 7)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 17-6, 11-2

Analysis: The Aztecs have bounced back nicely after suffering a tough loss at Utah State.

Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. New Mexico

Last result: 70-64 road win over Grand Canyon (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 19-6, 10-4

Analysis: Coming off consecutive home losses, the Lobos picked up a massive road victory over Grand Canyon.

Up next: Tuesday, Feb. 17 vs. Air Force, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

4. Nevada

Last result: 69-59 home victory over Fresno State (Saturday, Feb. 7)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 17-7, 9-4

Analysis: The Wolf Pack is about to enter a difficult four-game stretch that includes a road trip to San Diego State and home matchups with New Mexico and Utah State.

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

5. Grand Canyon

Last result: 70-64 home loss to New Mexico (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 15-9, 8-5

Analysis: The Lopes have dropped back-to-back games after winning five of six.

Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

6. Boise State

Last result: 91-90 road victory over New Mexico (Saturday, Feb. 7)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 15-9, 7-6

Analysis: The Broncos are playing their best basketball of the season but remain in sixth place due to a poor start in MWC play.

Up next: Friday vs. UNLV, 8 p.m. (FS1)

7. UNLV

Last result: 82-75 home victory over San Jose State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 12-12, 7-6

Analysis: The Rebels will go for a regular-season sweep of Boise State on Friday.

Up next: Friday at Boise State, 8 p.m. (FS1)

8. Fresno State

Last result: 91-78 road loss to Utah State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 11-13, 5-8

Analysis: Fresno State has a great chance to get back in the win column this weekend against last-place Air Force.

Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

9. Wyoming

Last result: 85-83 home loss to Utah State (Saturday, Feb. 7)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 13-11, 4-9

Analysis: The Cowboys received a mid-week bye after nearly pulling off the home upset of Utah State.

Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

10. Colorado State

Last result: 91-74 road win over Air Force (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 14-10, 5-8

Analysis: The Rams took care of business against San Jose State and Air Force entering a key home matchup with rival Wyoming.

Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 82-75 road loss to UNLV (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 6-18, 1-11

Analysis: The Spartans are 1-13 over their last 14 games.

Up next: Saturday vs. Grand Canyon, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

12. Air Force

Last result: 91-74 home loss to Colorado State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 3-21, 0-13

Analysis: Air Force’s losing streak sits at 17 games.

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)