Live updates, score: Boise State men’s basketball vs. Utah State
The Boise State men’s basketball team hits the road to battle No. 25 Utah State in Mountain West Conference play.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time Saturday night at a sold-out Smith Spectrum.
The Broncos (12-4, 4-1 MWC) are just 4-22 all-time at Smith Spectrum but have won four of their last eight contests at the raucous venue.
Utah State (15-1, 5-0) enters Saturday’s showdown on a five-game winning streak.
Keep up with the Boise State vs. Utah State game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Second half updates
TV timeout: Boise State 49, Utah State 40. Aggies big Karson Templin just picked up three quick fouls.
Broncos run: Boise State goes up 47-34 on a 9-0 run to begin the second half. Dream start to the final 20 minutes for the Broncos.
BSU stays hot: Cardenas opens the second half with a 3-pointer, Boise State’s 10th of the game against Utah State’s zone.
Underway: Boise State, leading 38-34, begins the second half with the ball.
Halftime updates
USU leaders: Deyton Albury is 4 of 4 from the field with 11 points. Aubin Gateretse has six points and two blocks.
BSU leaders: Tyson Degenhart had four of Boise State’s nine first-half 3-pointers. The senior is 4 of 6 from deep and has 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Andrew Meadow, Alvaro Cardenas, Chris Lockett Jr., Julian Bowie and Pearson Carmichael also connected from long range.
First half updates
Halftime: Boise State 38, Utah State 34. Broncos were red-hot all half from 3-point land, finishing 9 of 15.
Final TV timeout: Boise State 32, Utah State 28, 3:56 left in the half. Broncos are 7 of 9 from beyond the arc following a Cardenas triple. Shooting 60 percent overall (12 of 20) and 78 percent from long range, it feels like the Broncos should be up by more than four points.
More threes: Freshman Pearson Carmichael knocks down a 3-pointer to give Boise State a 27-21 lead with 7 minutes to go in the half. The Broncos are now 6 of 7 from long range.
Broncos depth: Boise State has used 11 different players during this up-tempo half. Head coach Leon Rice likes the depth this team has, and the Broncos are showing it off tonight.
BSU on fire: Julian Bowie drills a 3-pointer, and the Broncos are now 5 for 5 from long range. Boise State 19, Utah State 16, 11:38 left in the half.
TV timeout: Furious pace in this one as both teams have already made multiple highlight offensive plays. Utah State leads 16-14 with 13:33 remaining in the half. Boise State is 4 for 4 from 3-point land; Tyson Degenhart has three of them.
Smith Spectrum is rocking: This is by far the most hostile environment BSU has played in this season. Utah State leads 8-5 early.
Underway: Utah State wins the tip, and we are underway at Smith Spectrum.
Pregame updates
Tipoff update: We could be a little late getting going in Logan as the Villanova/St. John’s game is running long on CBS Sports Network.
BSU starters: Same starting five as Tuesday night for the Broncos: Alvaro Cardenas, Chris Lockett Jr., Andrew Meadow, Tyson Degenhart and Dylan Anderson.
Injury update: Boise State guard RJ Keene II missed Tuesday’s win over UNLV with a broken nose. The junior will be back in action tonight with a mask.
White out: Tonight is a white out at Smith Spectrum, arguably the loudest venue in the Mountain West alongside New Mexico’s The Pit and San Diego State’s Viejas Arena.