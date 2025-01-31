Mountain West basketball power rankings: Conference leaders to face off Saturday
The first half of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball season came and went without the top two teams squaring off.
New Mexico (17-4, 9-1) and Utah State (19-2, 9-1) will finally meet at 7:30 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Smith Spectrum. The highly-anticipated matchup will be televised nationally on FS1.
Boise State (14-7, 6-4) is three games off the pace entering Saturday’s home game against Fresno State (5-16, 1-9). Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.
At the halfway point of the conference season, here is the latest edition of our Mountain West power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. Utah State
Last result: 76-71 home victory over UNLV (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 19-2, 9-1
Analysis: The Aggies remain in the top spot entering Saturday’s showdown. Utah State is 11-1 at Smith Spectrum this season.
Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 7:30 p.m., FS1
2. New Mexico
Last result: 75-73 road victory over UNLV (Jan. 25)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 17-4, 9-1
Analysis: The Lobos will be well-rested as they head to Logan for a critical conference matchup. Junior point guard Donovan Dent, who averages 19.6 points and 6.6 assists per game, erupted for 34 points in New Mexico’s close win over UNLV.
Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 7:30 p.m., FS1
3. San Diego State
Last result: 71-68 home victory over San Jose State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 14-5, 7-3
Analysis: San Diego State trailed by 21 points in the first half against San Jose State before rallying back. The Aztecs rank ninth nationally in KenPom’s defensive rating.
Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
4. Colorado State
Last result: 79-58 home victory over Air Force (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 14-7, 8-2
Analysis: The Rams routed Air Force Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive MWC victory. Colorado State’s schedule is about to get much tougher with upcoming games against New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State.
Up next: Feb. 5 at New Mexico, 8:30 p.m., FS1
5. Boise State
Last result: 66-56 home victory over Nevada (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 14-7, 6-4
Analysis: Boise State snapped a two-game skid with a win over the Wolf Pack. The Broncos need to stack wins to re-enter the NCAA Tournament picture.
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
6. UNLV
Last result: 76-71 road loss to Utah State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 11-10, 5-5
Analysis: After defeating Utah State and San Diego State in consecutive games, the Rebels have dropped three straight in MWC play — all by single digits. UNLV remains a dangerous team, particularly at Thomas & Mack Center.
Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
7. Nevada
Last result: 66-56 road loss at Boise State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 11-10, 3-7
Analysis: Nevada followed up a three-game winning streak with three straight losses to Utah State, San Diego State and Boise State. The Wolf Pack is the most disappointing MWC team this season.
Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
8. Wyoming
Last result: 83-72 overtime home victory over Fresno State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 11-10, 4-6
Analysis: Wyoming needed overtime to get by Fresno State in Tuesday’s game. Life is about to get much tougher for the Cowboys, who are staring at a five-game stretch of at San Diego State, Utah State, UNLV, at New Mexico and at Colorado State.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network
9. San Jose State
Last result: 71-68 loss at San Diego State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 10-12, 3-7
Analysis: The Spartans continue to be a tough out, as evidenced by their spirited effort at San Diego State. San Jose State plays the MWC’s two worst teams before a Feb. 7 road matchup with Boise State.
Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network
10. Fresno State
Last result: 83-72 overtime loss at Wyoming (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 5-16, 1-9
Analysis: Defense remains the primary issue for the Bulldogs, who surrender an MWC-worst 81.6 points per game. Fresno State has been more competitive in recent games under first-year head coach Vance Walberg.
Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
11. Air Force
Last result: 79-58 loss at Colorado State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 3-18, 0-10
Analysis: No team has gone winless in MWC play since San Jose State in 2014-15. The Falcons are a strong candidate to join the Spartans in MWC infamy.
Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network