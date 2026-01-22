Mountain West leaders suffer first defeats, remain on top of conference power rankings
Mountain West newcomer Grand Canyon handed Utah State and San Diego State their first men’s basketball conference losses of the season over the last week.
The Lopes (12-6, 5-2) have won four of their last five games, including a 75-58 road rout of Boise State (11-8, 3-5).
Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. San Diego State
Last result: 70-69 road loss to Grand Canyon (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 13-5, 7-1
Analysis: A late foul call went against San Diego State as Grand Canyon took down the Aztecs in Phoenix.
Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 2 p.m. (CBS)
2. Utah State
Last result: 86-76 home loss to UNLV (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 15-3, 6-2
Analysis: The Aggies have hit their first rough patch of the season entering a critical road game at Colorado State.
Up next: Friday at Colorado State, 8 p.m. (FS1)
3. New Mexico
Last result: 83-74 home victory over Fresno State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 15-4, 6-2
Analysis: The Lobos bounced back from a road loss at San Diego State by taking down feisty Fresno State at The Pit.
Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 6 p.m. (FS1)
4. Grand Canyon
Last result: 70-69 home victory over San Diego State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 12-6, 5-2
Analysis: The Lopes put the MWC on notice with consecutive home victories over Utah State and San Diego State.
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 5:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
5. Nevada
Last result: 87-54 home victory over San Jose State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 14-5, 6-2
Analysis: The Wolf Pack took care of business against Air Force and San Jose State heading into a tougher stretch of games.
Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 6 p.m. (FS1)
6. UNLV
Last result: 86-76 road win over Utah State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 10-8, 5-2
Analysis: The Rebels have ripped off three straight victories entering a big home stand against San Diego State and New Mexico.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 2 p.m. (CBS)
7. Boise State
Last result: 81-65 road victory over Wyoming (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 11-8, 3-5
Analysis: The Broncos appear to have righted the ship after losing four consecutive games.
Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
8. Fresno State
Last result: 83-74 road loss at New Mexico (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 9-10, 3-5
Analysis: The Bulldogs continue to be a tough out under second-year head coach Vance Walberg.
Up next: Saturday vs. Grand Canyon, 5:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
9. Colorado State
Last result: 81-52 home victory over Air Force (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 12-7, 3-5
Analysis: The Rams are a tough team to grade with a high-powered offense and one of the MWC’s worst defenses.
Up next: Friday vs. Utah State, 8 p.m. (FS1)
10. Wyoming
Last result: 81-65 home loss to Boise State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 11-8, 2-6
Analysis: Injuries are beginning to mount for the Cowboys, who have dropped four straight games.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
11. San Jose State
Last result: 87-54 road loss at Nevada (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 6-13, 1-7
Analysis: The Spartans are 1-8 in their last nine games.
Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
12. Air Force
Last result: 81-52 road loss at Colorado State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 3-16, 0-8
Analysis: Falcons head coach Joe Scott has been suspended indefinitely pending a player treatment investigation.
Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob