Mountain West men’s basketball Player of the Year race wide open entering conference season

Conference play is officially underway in the Mountain West as San Diego State hammered Air Force on Wednesday, 81-58, in the first MWC game of the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

Aztecs junior guard Miles Byrd, the preseason MWC Player of the Year, didn’t have to do much against the Falcons, tallying two points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist in 18 minutes. Byrd is San Diego State’s fourth-leading scorer at 9.7 points per game but remains one of the best two-way players in the conference.

The other 10 MWC schools will begin conference play on Saturday, including a matchup in Reno between Boise State (8-3) and Nevada (8-3).

Four MWC teams were selected for last year’s NCAA Tournament: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. Boise State was among the first four out.

New MWC member Grand Canyon also made the NCAA Tournament last season as the champion of the WAC.

Here is a look at the top MWC Player of the Year candidates in alphabetical order entering the start of conference play.

G Miles Byrd, jr., San Diego State

Byrd’s overall numbers are down as a junior, but the two-way standout is still averaging 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aztecs.

G MJ Collins Jr., sr., Utah State

A transfer from Vanderbilt, Collins Jr. is averaging 20.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and two assists in his first season with the Aggies.

G BJ Davis, jr., San Diego State

Davis has taken his game to the next level as a junior by putting up a team-high 13.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals. He is shooting 53.3 percent from beyond the arc.

G Jake Heidbreder, sr., Fresno State

Fresno State is much improved this season, and Heidbreder — a Clemson transfer — has been a big reason why. He is averaging 18.5 points, three rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals.

G Jaden Henley, sr., Grand Canyon

Playing at his fourth school in four years, Henley was a strong performer for UNLV last season who is averaging 16.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior.

G Mason Falslev, jr., Utah State

Falslev turned down big money to stay at Utah State after a strong sophomore season and is stuffing the box score with 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds 2.6 assists and three steals this year.

C Drew Fielder, jr., Boise State

Fielder, a Georgetown transfer, has made an immediate impact for the Broncos, averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor.

F Kyle Jorgensen, so., Colorado State

A role player for last year’s NCAA Tournament team, Jorgensen is averaging 15.2 points while shooting 51.6 percent on three-pointers. He is also putting up 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.