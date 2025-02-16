Mountain West men’s basketball update: New Mexico closing in on conference title
The New Mexico men’s basketball team took a big step toward securing the Mountain West Conference title Sunday afternoon against Utah State.
Trailing by six points at halftime and 10 early in the second half, the Lobos rallied for an 82-79 win at The Pit to sweep the season series. New Mexico also defeated the Aggies earlier this month in Logan, 82-63.
With five regular-season games remaining, New Mexico (22-4, 14-1) holds a two-game lead on Utah State (22-4, 12-3) in the MWC standings. Colorado State (16-9, 10-4), San Diego State (17-6, 10-4) and Boise State (17-8, 9-5) are next in line.
The Lobos haven’t won the MWC regular-season title since the 2012-13 season. Utah State is the reigning champion.
Tru Washington led the way Sunday with 25 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Washington buried a dagger 3-pointer that put New Mexico up 80-76 with 9.4 seconds remaining.
Donovan Dent, the MWC player of the year frontrunner, added 23 points, three assists, three blocks and two steals.
Mason Falslev paced the Aggies with 27 points, six rebounds and five steals. Ian Martinez finished with 23 points.
In the other marquee MWC matchup of the weekend, San Diego State turned up the defensive pressure Saturday night to rout visiting Boise State, 64-47.
The Aztecs, ranked seventh nationally in KenPom defensive rating, had 10 blocked shots and six steals while holding Boise State to 18 of 54 shooting (33.3 percent) with 14 turnovers. The 47 points were a season-low for the Broncos by 14 points.
“I’m just really happy with the performance,” Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher said in his postgame press conference. “To hold a really good offensive team like Boise to 47, hats off to our defense.”
The Aztecs smothered Broncos point guard Alvaro Cardenas, holding the senior to eight points and three assists. Cardenas, who averages 11.9 points and 6.7 assists per game, did break the Boise State single-season assists record in the loss.
Back in early January, Cardenas had nine points and six assists in a 76-68 Aztecs victory.
“He only had three (assists) tonight, and that’s a byproduct of switching everything, trying to keep a body in front of him where he can’t get into the paint and create shots for his teammates,” Dutcher said. “And he’s a very good player.
“I told the team before the game started that (Patrick) Mahomes is as good a quarterback as there is in the NFL, but he got pressured and turned it over (three times) against the Eagles. I said ‘Cardenas is Mahomes. We have to press him, we have to pressure him, and we have to make life hard on him.’ And I think we did a pretty good job of it.”
Following the loss, Boise State dipped to No. 48 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos, who hold an 0-5 record against teams above them in the MWC standings, will likely need to win the MWC Tournament title to reach a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament.
The victory elevated San Diego State to No. 50 in the NET. The Aztecs are on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble, for now.
In his latest NCAA Tournament projection, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had New Mexico and Utah State listed as nine seeds. San Diego State was among the last four teams included in the field of 68.
The Aztecs are tied with Colorado State for third in the MWC. The Rams blasted Wyoming (11-15, 4-11) Saturday afternoon, 88-53.
Boise State, which hosts New Mexico at 8 p.m. Mountain time Wednesday, sits alone in fifth place. The Lobos will enter ExtraMile Arena on an eight-game winning streak.