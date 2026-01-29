Mountain West leaders San Diego State, Utah State meet in season’s biggest matchup

In the biggest matchup of the Mountain West men’s basketball season to date, San Diego State and Utah State will meet for the first time this winter on Saturday.

Tipoff between the Aztecs (15-5, 9-1) and Aggies (17-3, 8-2) is scheduled for 11 a.m. Mountain time at Smith Spectrum.

Both teams have already banked victories over Boise State (13-8, 5-5).

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. San Diego State

Last result: 73-50 home victory over Colorado State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 15-5, 9-1

Analysis: The Aztecs are rolling as they hit the road for a critical matchup with Utah State.

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 11 a.m. (CBS)

2. Utah State

Last result: 94-62 home victory over Wyoming (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 17-3, 8-2

Analysis: After dropping their first two games in MWC play, the Aggies have picked up consecutive victories heading into Saturday’s showdown.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 11 a.m. (CBS)

3. New Mexico

Last result: 89-61 road win over UNLV (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 17-4, 8-2

Analysis: New Mexico dominated at both ends of the court in a blowout win over UNLV.

Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. Nevada

Last result: 66-60 overtime home victory over Grand Canyon (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 15-6, 7-3

Analysis: Nevada is 0-3 against the top three teams in the MWC and a perfect 7-0 against everyone else.

Up next: Friday vs. UNLV, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

5. Grand Canyon

Last result: 66-60 overtime road loss to Nevada (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 13-7, 6-3

Analysis: The Lopes had their three-game winning streak snapped by Nevada.

Up next: Friday vs. Boise State, 7 p.m. (FS1)

6. Boise State

Last result: 89-58 road victory over San Jose State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 13-8, 5-5

Analysis: The Broncos have ripped off four straight wins against the bottom of the MWC entering a tough stretch of games.

Up next: Friday at Grand Canyon, 7 p.m. (FS1)

7. UNLV

Last result: 89-61 home loss to New Mexico (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 10-10, 5-4

Analysis: UNLV had a golden opportunity to make some noise, but the Rebels dropped back-to-back home games against San Diego State and New Mexico.

Up next: Friday at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. Fresno State

Last result: 68-57 home loss to Grand Canyon (Saturday, Jan. 24)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 9-11, 3-6

Analysis: The Bulldogs are one of the top defensive teams in the MWC.

Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

9. Colorado State

Last result: 73-50 road loss to San Diego State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 12-9, 3-7

Analysis: The Rams are getting healthier but sit six games behind San Diego State in the MWC standings.

Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

10. Wyoming

Last result: 94-62 road loss at Utah State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 12-9, 3-7

Analysis: The Cowboys have dropped five of their last six heading into a home matchup with rival Colorado State.

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 89-58 home loss to Boise State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 6-15, 1-9

Analysis: The Spartans are 1-10 in their last 11 games.

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

12. Air Force

Last result: 96-54 road loss to Boise State (Saturday, Jan. 24)

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 3-17, 0-9

Analysis: Air Force’s losing streak sits at 13 games.

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

