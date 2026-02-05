Mountain West power rankings: Utah State bags consecutive statement wins

After hitting a rough patch in the middle of January, the Utah State men’s basketball team has gotten back to its winning ways.

The Aggies (19-3, 10-2 Mountain West) gutted out a 71-66 home victory over San Diego State (16-6, 10-2) last weekend and routed New Mexico (18-5, 9-3) at The Pit on Wednesday, 86-66, for their fourth consecutive win.

Following a Saturday road trip to Wyoming (13-10, 4-8), Utah State will be at home for three straight games, including a Feb. 18 matchup with Boise State (14-9, 6-6).

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Utah State

Last result: 86-66 road win over New Mexico (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 19-3, 10-2

Analysis: The Aggies erupted for 50 points in the second half en route to a dominant win at The Pit.

Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

2. San Diego State

Last result: 72-63 home win over Wyoming (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 16-6, 10-2

Analysis: Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters netted a season-high 23 points in the victory over Wyoming.

Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 6 p.m. (FS1)

3. New Mexico

Last result: 86-66 home loss to Utah State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 18-5, 9-3

Analysis: How will the Lobos bounce back after their first lopsided loss in MWC play?

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. Nevada

Last result: 91-87 overtime road loss to Boise State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 16-7, 8-4

Analysis: Corey Camper Jr. has scored 67 combined points over Nevada’s last two games.

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

5. Grand Canyon

Last result: 81-57 home victory over Air Force (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 15-7, 8-3

Analysis: The Lopes are 5-1 over their last six games with an overtime loss to Nevada.

Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

6. Boise State

Last result: 91-87 overtime home victory over Nevada (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 14-9, 6-6

Analysis: If Boise State is going to make a play for an MWC Tournament bye, it needs to start this weekend at New Mexico.

Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

7. Fresno State

Last result: 98-96 home victory over UNLV (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 11-11, 5-6

Analysis: The Bulldogs had a comeback for the ages against UNLV, erasing a five-point deficit in the final six seconds. Jake Heidbreder hit a buzzer-beater to end the game in regulation.

Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

8. Wyoming

Last result: 72-63 road loss to San Diego State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 13-10, 4-8

Analysis: The Cowboys are 2-2 over their last four games after dropping four in a row.

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

9. UNLV

Last result: 98-96 road loss to Fresno State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 10-12, 5-6

Analysis: The wheels have come off for the Rebels in Josh Pastner’s first year at the helm.

Up next: Saturday vs. Grand Canyon, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)

10. Colorado State

Last result: 68-57 road loss to Wyoming (Saturday, Jan. 31)

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 12-10, 3-8

Analysis: The Rams got a much-needed week off entering a stretch of winnable games.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 90-80 home loss to New Mexico (Saturday, Jan. 31)

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 6-16, 1-10

Analysis: The Spartans are 1-11 over their last 12 games.

Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

12. Air Force

Last result: 81-57 road loss to Grand Canyon (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 3-19, 0-11

Analysis: Air Force’s losing streak sits at 15 games.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 6 p.m. (FS1)