Mountain West power rankings: Utah State bags consecutive statement wins
After hitting a rough patch in the middle of January, the Utah State men’s basketball team has gotten back to its winning ways.
The Aggies (19-3, 10-2 Mountain West) gutted out a 71-66 home victory over San Diego State (16-6, 10-2) last weekend and routed New Mexico (18-5, 9-3) at The Pit on Wednesday, 86-66, for their fourth consecutive win.
Following a Saturday road trip to Wyoming (13-10, 4-8), Utah State will be at home for three straight games, including a Feb. 18 matchup with Boise State (14-9, 6-6).
Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. Utah State
Last result: 86-66 road win over New Mexico (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 19-3, 10-2
Analysis: The Aggies erupted for 50 points in the second half en route to a dominant win at The Pit.
Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
2. San Diego State
Last result: 72-63 home win over Wyoming (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 16-6, 10-2
Analysis: Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters netted a season-high 23 points in the victory over Wyoming.
Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 6 p.m. (FS1)
3. New Mexico
Last result: 86-66 home loss to Utah State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 18-5, 9-3
Analysis: How will the Lobos bounce back after their first lopsided loss in MWC play?
Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
4. Nevada
Last result: 91-87 overtime road loss to Boise State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 16-7, 8-4
Analysis: Corey Camper Jr. has scored 67 combined points over Nevada’s last two games.
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
5. Grand Canyon
Last result: 81-57 home victory over Air Force (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 15-7, 8-3
Analysis: The Lopes are 5-1 over their last six games with an overtime loss to Nevada.
Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
6. Boise State
Last result: 91-87 overtime home victory over Nevada (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 14-9, 6-6
Analysis: If Boise State is going to make a play for an MWC Tournament bye, it needs to start this weekend at New Mexico.
Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
7. Fresno State
Last result: 98-96 home victory over UNLV (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 11-11, 5-6
Analysis: The Bulldogs had a comeback for the ages against UNLV, erasing a five-point deficit in the final six seconds. Jake Heidbreder hit a buzzer-beater to end the game in regulation.
Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
8. Wyoming
Last result: 72-63 road loss to San Diego State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 13-10, 4-8
Analysis: The Cowboys are 2-2 over their last four games after dropping four in a row.
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
9. UNLV
Last result: 98-96 road loss to Fresno State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 10-12, 5-6
Analysis: The wheels have come off for the Rebels in Josh Pastner’s first year at the helm.
Up next: Saturday vs. Grand Canyon, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
10. Colorado State
Last result: 68-57 road loss to Wyoming (Saturday, Jan. 31)
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 12-10, 3-8
Analysis: The Rams got a much-needed week off entering a stretch of winnable games.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
11. San Jose State
Last result: 90-80 home loss to New Mexico (Saturday, Jan. 31)
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 6-16, 1-10
Analysis: The Spartans are 1-11 over their last 12 games.
Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
12. Air Force
Last result: 81-57 road loss to Grand Canyon (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 3-19, 0-11
Analysis: Air Force’s losing streak sits at 15 games.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 6 p.m. (FS1)
