Mountain West receives no respect from NCAA Tournament selection committee
For the first time since 2017, the Mountain West is sending just one team—double champion Utah State—to the NCAA Tournament.
The 12-team MWC closed the regular season with an average NCAA NET Ranking of 113.7. According to The Field of 68, no conference has finished with a higher NET average without receiving an at-large bid since 2019.
The Aggies, who were projected to be an eight seed, were downgraded to a No. 9 seed by the selection committee. Utah State (28-6) will open the NCAA Tournament against Villanova (24-8) at 2:10 p.m. Mountain time on Friday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.
Second-year Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun was not pleased with the Aggies’ seeding.
“Really happy with the location for our fans and for our players—obviously San Diego is close—but I think the seed was absolutely atrocious,” Calhoun said on Sunday. “The one thing we don’t have is the (Quad 1) wins, but we’ve got great metrics on both sides of the ball. We’re top 30 in offense, top 50 in defense. I thought for sure a six or a seven (seed), was really hoping for one of those.
“I think we’ve got to look at it like ‘Hey, we’re in the West.’ That’s a huge positive for us, and our fans. But I just don’t think it was very deserving. I thought we should’ve been at least a seven.”
The Aggies are 4-4 in Quad 1 games this season. Villanova is 2-6 in Quad 1 games and lower in the NCAA NET Rankings (Utah State 26, Villanova 35).
Here is a look at each Mountain West member’s NET Rankings metrics on Selection Sunday.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 26
Record: 28-6, 15-5 Q1: 4-4 Q2: 9-1 Q3: 9-1 Q4: 5-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 46
Record: 23-10, 13-7 Q1: 2-7 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 10-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 47
Record: 22-11, 14-6 Q1: 3-8 Q2: 6-2 Q3: 6-1 Q4: 6-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 60
Record: 20-12, 12-8 Q1: 2-6 Q2: 6-3 Q3: 8-1 Q4: 3-1
Nevada
NET Ranking: 70
Record: 22-12, 12-8 Q1: 1-6 Q2: 5-4 Q3: 11-0 Q4: 5-2
Grand Canyon
NET Ranking: 71
Record: 20-12, 13-7 Q1: 3-5 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 10-1
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 87
Record: 21-12, 11-9 Q1: 3-5 Q2: 3-5 Q3: 5-1 Q4: 9-1
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 99
Record: 18-14, 9-11 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 1-5 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 12-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 111
Record: 17-16, 11-9 Q1: 4-5 Q2: 5-4 Q3: 2-4 Q4: 5-3
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 153
Record: 13-19, 7-13 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 0-8 Q3: 5-2 Q4: 7-2
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 244
Record: 9-24, 3-17 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 2-10 Q3: 0-7 Q4: 6-0
Air Force
NET Ranking: 350
Record: 3-29, 0-20 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 0-9 Q3: 0-8 Q4: 3-5
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob