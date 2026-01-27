Mountain West remains three-bid league in latest NCAA Tournament projection

The Mountain West has sent at least four men’s basketball teams to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last four years.

The MWC is unlikely to get more than three bids this season as Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State all prepare to leave for the Pac-12 this summer.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his latest NCAA Tournament projection on Tuesday, and the expert bracketologist had New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State inside his field of 68.

Lunardi gave Utah State a No. 9 seed with a first-round matchup against Georgia. The Aggies (16-3, 7-2) snapped a two-game skid last Friday with a comeback road victory over Colorado State (12-8, 3-6).

MWC-leading San Diego State (14-5, 8-1) was listed as Lunardi’s automatic qualifier from the conference. Lunardi awarded the Aztecs a No. 11 seed opposite No. 6 Louisville.

Lunardi had New Mexico (16-4, 7-2) among the last four teams inside his field of 68. Lunardi’s last four in were USC, Virginia Tech, Texas and the Lobos.

Lunardi listed Seton Hall, Indiana, Santa Clara and TCU as his first four out and Missouri, Stanford, Creighton and California as the next four out.

Boise State (12-8, 4-8), Grand Canyon (13-6, 6-2) and Nevada (14-6, 6-3) all have work to do to enter the bubble conversation.

The Broncos’ NCAA Tournament chances took a major hit during a four-game losing streak at the beginning of January. Boise State has rallied back with three straight wins entering Tuesday’s matchup at San Jose State (6-14, 1-8).

As of Tuesday morning, Boise State is No. 64 in the NCAA NET Rankings. Utah State leads the MWC in the NET at No. 26, followed by No. 43 New Mexico, No. 47 San Diego State, Boise State, No. 66 Nevada and No. 74 Grand Canyon.

The Broncos have an uneven NCAA Tournament resume with a pair of NCAA NET Rankings Quad 1 victories over No. 30 Saint Mary’s and No. 50 Butler and four Quad 1 losses. Boise State also suffered a home loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific to open the season.

The MWC sent four teams to the NCAA Tournament last year: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. The Broncos were among the first four out.

First-year MWC member Grand Canyon also qualified for the NCAA Tournament a season ago as the champion of the WAC.

A record six MWC teams received NCAA Tournament bids during the 2023-24 season: Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State.