Mountain West Tournament: Day 3 roundup, updated bracket
The 2025 Mountain West Tournament championship game is set.
No. 2 Colorado State (24-9) and No. 5 Boise State (24-9) will meet at 4 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The winner will secure the MWC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Rams made just one field goal during the final nine-plus minutes but still cruised by No. 3 Utah State, 83-72, late Friday to reach the title game. It was red-hot Colorado State’s ninth straight victory.
Senior guard Nique Clifford did his usual thing for the Rams, putting up 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. It was Clifford’s 15th double-double of the season.
Mason Falslev paced the Aggies (26-7) with 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
In Friday’s first semifinal, No. 5 Boise State out-scored top-seeded New Mexico 44-35 in the second half to earn a 72-69 comeback win.
Tyson Degenhart recorded 22 points and became the Broncos’ (24-9) all-time leading scorer in the win. Degenhart will enter Saturday’s title game with 1,949 career points.
Emmanuel Ugbo came off the bench to tally 17 points — a new career-high — five rebounds and three blocks. Andrew Meadow hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer and finished with 16 points and five rebounds; Alvaro Cardenas had 12 assists.
Donovan Dent, the MWC Player of the Year, did all he could for the Lobos (26-7), finishing with 23 points and five assists. Nelly Junior Joseph also had a strong game with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Boise State and Colorado State will each be going for their second MWC Tournament title. The Rams won the tournament back in 2003 while the Broncos earned the 2022 title.
Colorado State swept the regular-season series between the teams, including an 83-73 win in Boise last Friday.
Five MWC teams are in contention for NCAA Tournament bids.
New Mexico and Utah State are considered safely in the field of 68. Boise State, Colorado State and San Diego State are all on the bubble.
In the latest update from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, San Diego State and Boise State were among the last four teams in while Colorado State was the third team out.
Here are the results and upcoming schedule for the 2025 MWC Tournament.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
Wednesday, March 12
First round
San Jose State 66, Wyoming 61
Nevada 86, Fresno State 71
UNLV 68, Air Force 59
Thursday, March 13
Quarterfinals
New Mexico 63, San Jose State 52
Boise State 62, San Diego State 52
Colorado State 67, Nevada 59
Utah State 70, UNLV 58
Friday, March 14
Semifinals
Boise State 72, New Mexico 69
Colorado State 83, Utah State 72
Saturday, March 15
Championship
Boise State vs. Colorado State, 4 p.m. (CBS)