Mountain West transfer portal tracker: New Mexico’s Donovan Dent to enter portal
New Mexico junior point guard Donovan Dent, the 2024-25 Mountain West Player of the Year, will enter the transfer portal, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.
Tipton reported that Dent could return to New Mexico but wants to explore his options. Lobos head coach Richard Pitino has been linked to several open jobs, including Villanova, West Virginia and Xavier.
The 6-foot-2 Dent put together a sensational junior year for New Mexico, averaging 20.4 points, 6.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Dent was the nation’s only player to average 20 or more points and six or more assists this season.
With Dent leading the way, New Mexico captured the MWC regular-season title and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Lobos fell to Michigan State, 71-63, in the round of 32.
A four-star prospect coming out of Southern California’s Corona Centennial High School, Dent joined New Mexico for the 2022-23 season. Dent was a key reserve as a freshman and started all 35 games last year, putting up 14.1 points and 5.4 assists as the Lobos won the MWC Tournament title.
According to 247Sports, Dent is the No. 2 overall player nationally in the portal.
Several other MWC schools have also lost key players to the portal.
San Diego State center Magoon Gwath, the MWC Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, entered the portal Monday. Gwath averaged 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Aztecs, who were one of four MWC teams to reach the NCAA Tournament.
Gwath is 247Sports’ No. 13 overall player in the portal.
Fellow San Diego State star Nick Boyd, a second-team all-MWC selection as a guard, is also in the portal. Boyd, who transferred to the Aztecs from Florida Atlantic last offseason, averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists during his one year with San Diego State.
Nevada forward Nick Davidson, UNLV point guard Deden Thomas Jr. and Wyoming point guard Obi Agbim are also in the portal. Davidson was a second-team all-MWC pick this season while Agbim and Thomas Jr. both received third-team honors.
Thomas Jr. is rated the No. 3 overall player in the portal by 247Sports. Agbim checks in at No. 9 nationally with Davidson at No. 10.
The college basketball transfer portal opened Monday. The portal will close April 22.
According to ESPN, more than 750 players entered the portal on opening day.