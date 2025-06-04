NBA Africa Academy product signs with Boise State
The Boise State men’s basketball team announced the addition of class of 2025 point guard Aginaldo Neto on Wednesday.
A native of Angola, the 6-foot-2 Neto most recently played for Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is an NBA Africa Academy product.
According to PDTScouting’s Arman Jovic, Neto is “extremely quick and athletic finishing around the rim. He’s a good floor general, left-handed finisher and a good mid-range scorer.”
Neto is an unrated prospect by 247Sports. He also held an offer from San Diego.
Neto is the fifth member of Boise State’s 2025 prep signing class, joining fellow Bella Vista Prep product Spencer Ahrens, guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri) and guard Nash Humpherys (Madison High School, Idaho).
The 6-foot-9 Ahrens is the No. 120 overall prospect in the On3 class of 2025 rankings and is rated a four-star forward recruit by ESPN and On3.
A native of Ontario, Canada, Ahrens spent his junior year at Kansas power Sunrise Christian before transferring to Bella Vista for his final high school season. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from Gonzaga, Illinois, San Francisco, Stanford, Washington and numerous others.
The 6-foot-8 Buom is rated the No. 59 power forward recruit nationally for the class of 2025 by 247Sports. He is the No. 12 overall prospect in Missouri.
Buom chose the Broncos over offers from CSUN, Missouri State and Utah Valley.
The 6-foot-4 Bendinger put up monster numbers as a senior, averaging 23.2 points, four rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals. Bendinger helped lead Corner Canyon to the Utah Class 6A state semifinals.
The 6-foot Humphreys carried Madison to a 23-3 overall record and the consolation title at the Idaho Class 6A state tournament as a senior. Humpherys will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before joining the Broncos.
Bendinger and Humpherys signed their national letters of intent in November. Ahrens and Buom signed in April.
The Broncos and head coach Leon Rice also added two impact transfers in point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown). Boise State returns five rotation players from last season in guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II and forwards Javan Buchanan and Andrew Meadow.
Boise State already has one verbal commitment for the class of 2026 in 6-foot-7 shooting guard Brady Hennig of Washington’s Mount Si High School.
Hennig, a three-star prospect, averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals during his junior season for Mount Si. The Wildcats reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals.