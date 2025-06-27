NBA Draft roundup: Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart signs with Toronto Raptors
Tyson Degenhart, the leading scorer in Boise State history, agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors following the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Raptors officially announced the signing of Degenhart on Friday.
“I’m so incredibly happy and thrilled for Tyson and his family,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said in a statement. “The opportunity to play at the next level is something all athletes covet, and there’s not a more deserving person or player than Tyson.
“From the moment he committed to our program and walked through our doors in 2021, we knew Tyson was special and destined for great things. His hard work, dedication and countless hours have put him in this position, and he’s going to reward Toronto for the opportunity.”
Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals that include bonuses if a player spends time in the G League. Degenhart is expected to fight for a roster spot during the 2025 NBA Summer League, which runs July 10-20 in Las Vegas.
A four-year standout for the Broncos, the 6-foot-8 Degenhart averaged 14.8 points 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the field during his Boise State career. His 2,037 career points are the most in program history.
Degenhart was a three-time first-team all-Mountain West Conference selection.
During Wednesday’s first round of the NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings traded up to draft Colorado State wing Nique Clifford with the 24th overall pick.
The 6-foot-6 Clifford was one of the best all-around players in college basketball last season, averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc. Clifford carried Colorado State to the MWC tournament title and the second round of the NCAA tournament.
A first-team all-MWC selection, Clifford received All-America honorable mention from the Associated Press and U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Clifford is the fourth Colorado State player to be selected in the first round, joining David Roddy (23rd overall, 2022), Jason Smith (20th overall 2007) and Bill Greene (sixth overall, 1963).
The MWC was one of five FBS conferences to have a first-round selection in the NBA and NFL drafts in 2025, joining the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC.
On Thursday, Nevada wing Kobe Sanders was selected 50th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 6-foot-9 Sanders transferred to the Wolf Pack last offseason after spending four seasons at Cal Poly. He put up 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1,1 steals in his lone season at Nevada.
Sanders was a third-team all-MWC selection last year.