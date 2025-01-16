NCAA announces changes to men’s basketball exhibition rules
The NCAA announced some big changes for men’s college basketball scheduling beginning with the 2025-26 season.
The Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee approved a proposal that allows up to two preseason exhibition games against any school, including Division I opponents. The decision was revealed Wednesday in a press release.
Exhibition games were previously approved through a waiver process with all revenue going to charity. Schools will now be able to choose how they allocate the money generated from exhibition games.
In another rule change, preseason practice scrimmages — often labeled “secret scrimmages” in the college basketball world — no longer have to be conducted in private without official scoring.
Boise State played two secret scrimmages in October to get ready for the 2024-25 season.
The Broncos reportedly defeated Washington, 92-69, and fell to BYU, 91-86. Tyson Degenhart had 31 points in the scrimmage against BYU and finished with 20 in the Washington win, according to multiple reports.
In each of the last two seasons, Boise State has not competed in an exhibition game. The Broncos defeated NAIA Carroll College, 76-58, to open the 2022-23 season.
The rule changes were discussed during the NCAA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee. According to the press release, the changes were approved Tuesday.
The changes will be a positive for college basketball fans as Boise State could host one or two Division I opponents for exhibition contests next year at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos (13-5, 5-2 Mountain West), who have reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons, have a big road test at New Mexico (14-4, 6-1) Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time at The Pit.