NET Rankings update: Boise State climbs to No. 43 entering showdown with New Mexico
The metrics are starting to come around on the Boise State men’s basketball team.
After routing Wyoming 96-55 Tuesday night in Mountain West Conference play, the Broncos (13-5, 5-2) are up to No. 43 in the NCAA NET Rankings entering Friday’s matchup with New Mexico (14-4, 6-1). Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time at The Pit.
Boise State has cleaned up against weaker competition this season but is just 2-4 against Quad 1 and 2 teams. The Broncos boast impressive wins over Saint Mary’s (No. 32) and Clemson (No. 36) and have an opportunity for another against New Mexico, ranked No. 61 in the NET.
A victory at The Pit, one of the toughest venues in college basketball, would put Boise State back into NCAA Tournament consideration.
Broncos head coach Leon Rice believes the team’s experience playing at Utah State’s Smith Spectrum last weekend will help them prepare for a hostile crowd in Albuquerque.
“You have a bunch of guys that have never been in that kind of atmosphere, and I thought they did a great job,” Rice said. “They had the right mindset, they had the right approach.”
No. 38 Utah State (16-2, 6-1) is the top-ranked MWC team in the NET, followed by No. 40 San Diego State (11-4, 4-2) and Boise State. The Aggies and Lobos are tied atop the conference standings, one game ahead of the Broncos.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 38
Record: 16-2, 6-1 Q1: 4-0 Q2: 3-2 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 7-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 40
Record: 11-4, 4-2 Q1: 2-3 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 4-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 43
Record: 13-5, 5-2 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 6-1
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 61
Record: 14-4, 6-1 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 5-1 Q3: 2-2 Q4: 5-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 67
Record: 10-7, 2-4 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 5-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 86
Record: 10-7, 4-2 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 1-4 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 5-1
UNLV
NET Ranking: 109
Record: 10-7, 4-2 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 8-0
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 169
Record: 9-8, 2-4 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 6-0
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 179
Record: 9-10, 2-5 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 2-3 Q4: 4-2
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 277
Record: 4-13, 0-6 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 4-1
Air Force
NET Ranking: 296
Record: 3-14, 0-6 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 1-6 Q4: 2-4