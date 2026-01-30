Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Grand Canyon

Despite entering Friday’s Mountain West men’s basketball matchup on a four-game winning streak, Boise State is a road underdog at Grand Canyon.

The Lopes (13-7, 6-3), who bagged a 17-point victory at Boise State (13-8, 5-5) earlier this month, are favored by 1.5 points at Global Credit Union Arena. Grand Canyon is -134 on the moneyline while the Broncos are +112.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Tipoff between the Broncos and Lopes is slated for 7 p.m. Mountain time in Phoenix. The game will air nationally on FS1.

Boise State has followed a four-game losing streak with four straight victories, including an 89-58 road rout of San Jose State on Tuesday. The Broncos outscored the Spartans 53-25 after halftime.

“The difference in our team right now, and the difference in our team compared to some of these other teams, has been our depth,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “It’s the time of year where a lot of teams are getting tired, and we had seen that on tape with (San Jose State). They were hanging with us … and we just felt like if we could keep going, keep going, we were going to wear down their defense a little bit and start getting to the rim. And that’s what we did in the second half.”

Grand Canyon, which is coming off an overtime road loss to Nevada (15-6, 7-3), dominated from wire-to-wire in its first matchup against Boise State. The Lopes shot 50 percent (30 of 60) from the floor while out-rebounding the Broncos 38-28.

Senior guard Jaden Henley, a MWC player of the year candidate, leads the Lopes at 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals. Fellow guard Makaih Williams isn’t far behind at 13.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

Four Broncos average 10 or more points per game, led by Drew Fielder’s 13.7 points. The junior center is also grabbing 5.6 rebounds while dishing out 1.5 assists.

Boise State vs. Grand Canyon betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Grand Canyon -1.5

Moneyline: Grand Canyon -134, Boise State +112

Over/under: 139.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 12-7, Grand Canyon 10-10

Game time: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Jan. 30

Location: Global Credit Union Arena | Phoenix, Arizona

TV channel: FS1

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.