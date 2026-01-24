Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Air Force

The Boise State men’s basketball team learned a valuable lesson during its 2025-26 season opener: never overlook an opponent.

A catastrophic 79-78 home loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific was a major wakeup call for the Broncos, who rallied to snag big non-conference wins over Saint Mary’s and Butler.

Following a poor start to Mountain West play, Boise State (11-8, 3-5) has ripped off back-to-back wins entering a home matchup with last-place Air Force (3-16, 0-8). Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos are favored by 23.5 points in Saturday’s game. Boise State is -20000 on the moneyline while Air Force is +3000.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

The Falcons, who enter ExtraMile Arena on a 12-game skid, are 0-2 under interim head coach Jon Jordan. Air Force placed head coach Joe Scott on indefinite suspension before last weekend’s road loss to Nevada pending a player treatment investigation.

“The last couple games, they have a bounce in their step now,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “Sometimes, for whatever reasons—and I’m not going into any of that—you can create a restart. So that’s what I’ve seen, they have some bounce in their step.”

Air Force made the NCAA Tournament in 2004 and 2006 but hasn’t finished with a winning record since the 2012-13 season. The Falcons went 4-28 last year with a 1-19 mark in MWC play.

Retaining talent has been a challenge for the Falcons in recent seasons. Service academy athletes are not allowed to accept NIL money.

“It does bring up a topic of college sports and what we’re in,” Rice said. “When I first got in this league, these Air Force teams, oh my God. They’ve had teams that have gone to the NCAA Tournament, they’ve had a team that won the Mountain West a couple years before I was here. But because of the changed landscape and the rules that they’re under … to compete in college athletics costs a lot of money. And if you’re not willing to spend that money, you’re not going to compete. And if you’re not able to spend that money, it makes it really, really, really hard for anyone.”

Boise State vs. Air Force betting odds, TV channel

Records against the spread: Boise State 10-7, Air Force 7-12

Game time: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Jan. 20

Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: Mountain West Network

