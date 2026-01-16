Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Colorado State

The Boise State men’s basketball team will attempt to end a four-game losing streak in Mountain West play on Friday against visiting Colorado State.

Tipoff between the Broncos (9-8, 1-5) and Rams (11-6, 2-4) is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena. The MWC game will air nationally on FS1.

The weary Broncos, who suffered an 89-85 overtime road loss to UNLV (8-8, 3-2) on Tuesday, are favored by 5.5 points in Friday’s matchup. Boise State is -265 on the moneyline while Colorado State is +215.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Boise State was sloppy with the ball at UNLV, committing 15 turnovers that led to 29 Rebels points. The Broncos scored just 12 points off UNLV’s 13 turnovers.

“We’ve had success down there, won five straight I believe,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “That game was no different than any of those other games. … The thing that they need to understand is the team picked each other up in those situations and then just found a way to win. That was the difference.”

The Broncos enter Friday on a four-game losing streak, the program’s first since the 2020-21 season.

Rice said senior forward Javan Buchanan is day-to-day as he recovers from a back injury. Buchanan did not play against the Rebels.

“Not only is he a great player — there’s no doubt about that, he’s an all-league player — but he’s a steadying force with his leadership and his communication and just his personality,” Rice said. “I loved the way our guys handled (his absence).”

The Rams are off to a 2-4 start in MWC play without leading scorer Kyle Jorgensen, who could return against the Broncos.

“They’re battling,” Rice said of Colorado State. “They’ve had some great wins this year and had some great moments, probably a lot like us. But they’re a really good basketball team and (first-year head coach Ali Farokhmanesh) is coaching them really good.

“It’s two teams with their backs against the wall trying to fight their way out.”

Boise State vs. Colorado State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -5.5

Moneyline: Boise State -265, Colorado State +215

Over/under: 139.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 8-7, Colorado State 10-6

Game time: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Jan. 16

Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: FS1

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.