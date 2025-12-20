Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Nevada

The Boise State men’s basketball team is favored on the road for Saturday’s Mountain West opener at Nevada.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, the Broncos (8-3) are a 3.5-point favorite over the Wolf Pack (8-3). Boise State is -166 on the moneyline while Nevada is +142.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Boise State wrapped up the non-conference portion of its schedule with four straight victories, including a 68-67 neutral-site win over Saint Mary’s last weekend.

“Our defense has really improved, and our rebounding has been really good, close to great, ” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “Statistically, our defensive rebounding percentage is good and all those kind of things are good. But that’s game to game. You’ve got to step up and you’ve got to bring that every night.

“We’ve played some of the best rebounding teams in the country. To go toe-to-toe with them, that’s why you’re able to get those wins. Now, we’ve got to keep stepping up because we’ve got some of the best ones ahead of us, too.”

The Broncos rank No. 20 nationally in KenPom’s defensive rating.

“The best defensive team in this league is going to be right at the top,” Rice said. “If we can keep improving, we can be in that conversation. I’m not anointing us the best defensive team by no means, yet. We’ve got a lot of work to do and we can get a lot better. But we have made tremendous progress.”

Nevada is led by guards Corey Camper Jr. (15.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals) and Tayshawn Comer (15.4 points, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals) and forward Elijah Price (11.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 blocks).

Junior center Drew Fielder, the reigning MWC Player of the Week, is the Broncos’ leading scorer at 14.4 points per game. Fielder is also averaging 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Javan Buchanan (12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists), Andrew Meadow (11.9 points, four rebounds) and Dylan Andrews (11.3 points, 4.3 assists) all average in double figures for Boise State.

Boise State vs. Nevada betting odds, TV channel

Records against the spread: Boise State 6-3, Nevada 4-6-1

Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 20

Location: Lawlor Events Center | Reno, Nevada

TV channel: Mountain West Network

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

○ If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.