Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Nevada

The Boise State men’s basketball team has already suffered one regular-season sweep in Mountain West play, dropping both matchups with Grand Canyon.

The Broncos (13-9, 5-6) will attempt to avoid another sweep on Tuesday against Nevada (16-6, 8-3). Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

Nevada, which defeated Boise State 81-66 back in December, is a 5.5-point underdog in Tuesday’s matchup. The Broncos are -240 on the moneyline while the Wolf Pack is +195.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Boise State had won four straight games before suffering an 86-69 loss at Grand Canyon (14-7, 7-3) last Friday. The Broncos trailed 43-41 at halftime but were outscored by 15 points in the second half.

“The thing we’ve got to learn is all those good things that we were doing, I think we let the heat of the moment and the environment and the competition get us away from a few of those a little bit,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “I mean, we were still doing some good things. But you’ve got to have the resolve—no matter how good the competition is—you’ve got to be able to do what you’re doing well and keep doing it, and not let the moment take you out of that. And we did a little of that in the second half where we just got a little away from what we were doing.”

Nevada picked up back-to-back home victories last week, including a 66-60 overtime win over Grand Canyon.

Senior guard Corey Camper Jr., a UTEP transfer, leads the Wolf Pack at 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals. Camper Jr. missed four games in December—including the Boise State victory—due to a back injury.

In Friday’s victory over UNLV, Camper Jr. made five three-pointers en route to a season-high 32 points.

Junior center Drew Fielder leads the Broncos at 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Boise State vs. Nevada betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -5.5

Moneyline: Boise State -240, Nevada +195

Over/under: 144.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 12-8, Nevada 13-9

Game time: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Feb. 3

Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: Mountain West Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.