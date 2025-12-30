Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. New Mexico

The Boise State men’s basketball team is favored to even its Mountain West record on Tuesday against visiting New Mexico.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, the Broncos (8-4, 0-1) are a 5.5-point home favorite over the Lobos (10-2, 1-0). Boise State is -255 on the moneyline while New Mexico is +205.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

The Broncos have been off for more than a week following an 81-66 road loss to Nevada in their MWC opener. The Broncos were favored by 3.5 points over the Wolf Pack on the road.

“There are sometimes where you learn a lot from a game, and there’s other times where you’ve got to look at what happened and revisit it later maybe when you play the team again,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “But there’s sometimes where you’ve got to just look and flush them, because that’s college basketball. If a team plays an A-plus game, you better play a B-plus, A-plus to be right there with them. If you play a C game and they play an A game, you’re in trouble. And that’s anybody on any night in any league, really.

“Our process is our process. Guys respect that and the guys keep growing, and that’s our goal. We’ve got to come out as a better team (on Tuesday) than we did a week ago. That’s always been our theme, and guys have done a good job with that.”

Boise State had picked up victories in its final four non-conference games before falling to Nevada.

The Lobos enter Tuesday’s showdown at ExtraMile Arena on a seven-game winning streak, including an 88-65 rout of San Jose State in their MWC opener before Christmas.

“They’re really disciplined and they run great offense and take good shots, which sounds simplistic but is one of the most important things, Rice said of the Lobos. “They defend the paint really, really well, they are active with their hands and they’re good defensively. They’re a tough team.”

Boise State vs. New Mexico betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -5.5

Moneyline: Boise State -255, New Mexico +205

Over/under: 146.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 6-4, New Mexico 6-5

Game time: 9 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Dec. 30

Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: FS1

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

○ If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.