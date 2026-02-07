Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. New Mexico

The New Mexico men’s basketball team is favored to even its Mountain West regular-season series against Boise State on Saturday.

The Lobos (18-5, 9-3), who are coming off a 20-point home loss to MWC co-leader Utah State (19-3, 10-2), are favored by 5.5 points over the Broncos (14-9, 6-6). Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at The Pit.

Boise State is +235 on the moneyline while the Lobos are a hefty -295 favorite. The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

In New Mexico’s last outing at The Pit, Utah State exploded for 50 second-half points in a runaway 86-66 win. The Lobos had won 24 straight games at home.

“Our job is the same whether they’ve won 10 in a row or lost 10 in a row,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “They have a veteran coach who knows what he’s doing. … They have good players and good fans. They’ll be ready.

“We’ve got to be ready for their best, because I’m sure that’s what you're going to see. Especially this time of the year when you’ve got a bunch of teams jockeying for position, contending for the title, all that stuff that’s going on right now.”

Boise State won the first meeting between the teams back in December, 62-53.

The Lobos shot just 31 percent (20 of 56) from the floor and 12 percent (3 of 25) from beyond the arc, both season lows.

“We’ve got to look at the film and find the areas we can correct and play better,” first-year New Mexico head coach Eric Olen said. “We have to play better than that. Boise is playing well, beat us up there the first time. We struggled to score in that one as well, so we got to get some things corrected.”

Freshman guard Jake Hall is New Mexico’s leading scorer at 15.3 points per game. Fellow freshman Tomislav Buljan is averaging a double-double at 12.6 points and 10 rebounds.

Junior center Drew Fielder leads the Broncos at 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Boise State vs. New Mexico betting odds, TV channel

Spread: New Mexico -5.5

Moneyline: New Mexico -295, Boise State +235

Over/under: 152.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 12-9, New Mexico 12-10

Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 7

Location: The Pit | Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

