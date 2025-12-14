Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Saint Mary’s

The Boise State men’s basketball team is a small underdog entering Sunday’s non-conference finale against Saint Mary’s.

The Gaels (9-1) are favored by 2.5 points in the neutral-site contest at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls. Boise State’s (7-3) campus is about a four-hour drive west of Idaho Falls.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, Saint Mary’s is -152 on the moneyline while Boise State is +126. The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Sunday’s game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Mountain time.

The Broncos have won three straight games entering the showdown with Saint Mary’s, including an 86-64 drubbing of visiting Duquesne on Wednesday. Pearson Carmichael came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points against the Dukes.

“Developing is hard because you have to become uncomfortable, you have to work through stuff and you have to have people that are willing to hold you accountable because they love you and know what you can become,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said of his sophomore guard.

“It’s been a hard journey on (Carmichael) and we’re going to make it even harder for him as far as on what he can become. He’s still scratching the surface. That’s why they came here, that’s what their families want, that’s what the kid wants and we’re going to do everything we can to develop these guys. If they don’t want it, you can’t do it. But basketball is important to him, he loves it.”

The Gaels have been perfect this season outside of a 96-71 loss to Vanderbilt at the end of November.

Saint Mary’s finished 29-6 overall last year, reached the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season and advanced to the second round for the third time since 2022. The Gaels have won the last two West Coast Conference titles outright.

Junior forward Paulius Murauskas leads the Saint Mary’s attack at 18 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal per game. Sophomore guard Mikey Lewis is also a major contributor at 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Records against the spread: Boise State 5-3, Saint Mary’s 6-3

Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Sunday, Dec. 14

Location: Mountain America Center | Idaho Falls, Idaho

Live stream: Stream the Boise State vs. Saint Mary’s game at broncosports.com/watch

TV channel: None

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

○ If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.