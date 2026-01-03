Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. San Diego State

The Boise State men’s basketball team was favored in its first two Mountain West games of the 2025-26 season, splitting against Nevada and New Mexico.

The Broncos (9-4, 1-1) will be the underdog this time around in Saturday’s road matchup with San Diego State (8-4, 2-0). Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State is favored by 3.5 points in Saturday’s game. The Aztecs are -205 on the moneyline while Boise State is +168.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

San Diego State holds a 5-1 record in its last six games, including double-digit wins over Air Force and San Jose State in MWC play. The lone loss came against top-ranked Arizona.

“No disrespect to Air Force or San Jose, but we are going to have to raise our level of play for our next opponent,” Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher said. “(Broncos head coach Leon Rice) has a very good team again. Deeper than normal, in my opinion. They have great depth like we do, so it will be fun to challenge ourselves with a really competitive Mountain West game.”

The Aztecs won both regular-season meetings between the teams last year. In a MWC tournament quarterfinal matchup, Boise State out-rebounded San Diego State 40-28 — including a 13-4 edge on the offensive glass — en route to a 62-52 victory.

“We have to continue to rebound, and that will be important leading into the Boise game,” Dutcher said. “After what they did to us in the conference tournament last year on the offensive glass, we have to continue to work on rebounding. Which we do every day, but we have to see better translation into the games. Rebounding is a real emphasis for us.

“Both teams are hard to score on. An initial possession, it’s tough to score a basket, so you have to create your own sometimes and a way to do that is the offensive glass.”

Boise State vs. San Diego State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: San Diego State -3.5

Moneyline: San Diego State -205, Boise State +168

Over/under: 138.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 6-5, San Diego State 5-6

Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Jan. 3

Location: Viejas Arena | San Diego, California

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.